NVIDIA will reduce the price of RTX 30 graphics cards

Finally, good news for anyone looking to buy a video card. Over the past couple of years, largely in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, video card prices have skyrocketed. But it seems that, little by little, Values ​​are returning to pre-pandemic levels. THE NVIDIA is the first manufacturer to move to lower the prices of some graphics cards.

According to information revealed by the BenchLife website, the price reduction will only happen on high-end cards. Ie, from GeForce RTX 3080 models. There is no mention of price reductions on entry and mid-range models such as the RTX 3070, 3060 and 3050.

The graphics card that will have the biggest price cut will be the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The component will have a reduced price of US$ 500. That is, its price will go from US$ 1,999 to US$ 1,499. THE GeForce RTX 3090 will drop from $1,499 to $1,299 ($200 off) and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will go from $1,199 to $1,099 ($100 discount).

The BenchLife website also says that the new prices will take effect from next week. But they still can’t give these prices as official, as NVIDIA has not made any announcements nor has they changed the prices on their website so far. Meanwhile, the VideocardZ website did a price survey at Newegg, Best Buy and EVGA Stores and has already found lower prices on these video cards.

The reason behind this price drop could be the increased shipments to retailers, especially RTX 30 Series GPUs. This made the stores increase their stock and were able to meet the current demand. Furthermore, the call Cryptocurrency crisis helped to lower the price of video cards a little.

Another reason for the price drop is that the used video card market is very hot. With the imminent arrival of the new GeForce RTX 40 series, enthusiasts are selling off their current generation cards and getting ready to buy the next generation cards. They should be released between September and October 2022.

Sources: Bench Life via VideoCardZ and Wccftech