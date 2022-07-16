Palmeiras protests against attacks by journalists on Abel Ferreira

Palmeiras spoke out against what it called “attacks” by journalists on Abel Ferreira. This time the statements came from Luis Augusto Simon, from Blog do Menon, and Mauro Cezar Pereira, commentator for Rádio Jovem Pan and columnist for UOL. Both, according to the club, labeled the coach alviverde as a “colonizer” because of talking about Gabriel Veron, after being caught in a club.

GALLERY

> Check out Palmeiras’ audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

During a press conference after the elimination to São Paulo, last Thursday, the Palmeiras coach was asked about the episode of the youngster from the base, who was filmed in a nightclub in São Paulo drinking alcohol during the night on the eve of the classic for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

– I’ve said several times that Brazilians are, by far, the best I’ve ever seen play. But they need to evolve a lot in terms of education and as men, because they don’t have this training. They sometimes have no idea what they are doing. And that’s in the training – said the Portuguese.

Abel Ferreira’s words were interpreted as those of a colonizer by some journalists. Menon, for example, compared the trainer to José de Anchieta, a Spanish Jesuit priest who came to Brazil to catechize and educate indigenous people in the 16th century.

Mauro Cezar Pereira believes that Abel Ferreira would not say the same if he coached Jack Grealish, English from Manchester City. However, the journalist recalled that Jorge Jesus also said things like that about Brazilian players when he coached Flamengo.

– (About Veron) It’s a matter of maturity, much more than education. I don’t believe that Abel, as Jesus said that at the time of Flamengo, would say that if he coached Grealish from Manchester City, the Englishman needs training. That’s why I think it’s a colonizer’s vision. I think these Portuguese come here, I think it’s great, I defend, I’m not in love with Jesus, I have criticisms of him, but I don’t think this kind of behavior is cool, they talk in a tone as if we were in 1500 – declared Mauro on Rádio Jovem Pan.

With that, Palmeiras published an official note, signed by Leila Pereira, to speak out against the words of the two journalists in relation to Abel. The club said it respects freedom of the press, but does not tolerate the use of “personal insults in search of an audience”. In addition, he states that “the club’s legal body will enter with the appropriate measures in the civil and criminal spheres”.

Check out, in full, the note published by Palmeiras:

“Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras regrets going public again to speak out against free attacks addressed to coach Abel Ferreira. The insults came, this time, from journalists Luis Augusto Simon, from Blog do Menon, and Mauro Cezar Pereira, commentator from Rádio Jovem Pan and columnist for UOL.

Both men misrepresented a statement given by the coach after Thursday’s game in order to smear him, labeling him a colonizer. Blog do Menon even uses historical episodes of violence that took place centuries ago to mock the pride that Abel Ferreira usually shows for his country.

Founded by Italian immigrants and embraced over time by fans of different nationalities and ethnicities, Palmeiras does not accept that its professionals are attacked because of their origins. Does a Portuguese not have the right to express his opinion on the educational problems of the country where he has lived for almost two years? Can only Brazilians talk about Brazil’s ills?

We defend freedom of the press and consider it an indispensable instrument for the proper functioning of democracy. We do not tolerate, however, that communication professionals, who are expected to be balanced and impartial, use personal offenses in search of an audience. The club’s legal body will enter with the appropriate measures in the civil and criminal spheres.

Leila Pereira”