Palmeiras vs São Paulo VAR is cut from Brasileirão round

The elimination of Palmeiras to São Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil remains hot off the field. After the São Paulo club sent a letter to the CBF against the refereeing of Leandro Pedro Vuaden and the performance of VAR, the entity responsible for national football “cut” the video referee duo in yesterday’s game of the next round of the Brazilian Championship.

In a note published on its website, the CBF informed that Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes – responsible for VAR in a match at Allianz Parque – are no longer scheduled for the duel between Athletico-PR and Internacional, scheduled for tomorrow at 4:30 pm ( de Brasília), for the 17th round of the Brasileirão.

The entity – which has not yet released the audios of yesterday’s game – explains that the professionals “are under evaluation of their technical performance” and will be replaced by Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos and Fabrício Porfírio de Moura.

Emersron and Marcus Vinicius were also removed, under the same justification, from the scale of the match between Sport and Vila Nova, scheduled for next Monday, for Série B of the Brasileirão.

Leandro Pedro Vuaden remains, so far, related to the match between Ceará and Corinthians, tomorrow, at 21 pm (GMT), for Serie A.

Palmeiras complains about the arbitration

In addition to embittering the elimination at home, Palmeiras disapproved of the referee’s performance in yesterday’s game, where they beat São Paulo 2-1, but ended up eliminated on penalties.

In the opinion of the directors and the coaching staff of Abel Ferreira, the referee used different criteria in marking Gustavo Gómez’s penalty in Calleri and in not marking a possible penalty by defender Diego Costa in Dudu.

In the 27th minute of the first half, Dudu invaded the area from the right side and tried to dribble the São Paulo defender. Shirt 4 uses his right arm to obstruct the striker, but Vuaden, who was close to the move, sent the game on. The VAR of the match did not call the referee to check the bid and upheld the field decision.

In the second half, the video helped Vuaden in the bid involving Calleri. After reviewing the bid, the referee reversed the decision to mark the Argentine’s hand touch and confirmed the penalty for São Paulo.

Palmeiras also had a penalty in favor scored with the help of VAR, in the second half, in a touch of the hand by Calleri inside the area after a kick by Dudu. Raphael Veiga, however, wasted it.