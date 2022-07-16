Palmeiras vs São Paulo VAR removed from Brasileirão scale

Video referee Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and assistant Marcus Vinicius Gomes, responsible for VAR in the decisive classic between Palmeiras and São Paulo last Thursday (14), for the Copa do Brasil, were removed from the Brasileirão refereeing scale for the 17th round.

The CBF statement, signed by Wilson Luiz Seneme – head of the entity’s arbitration commission – this Friday (15th) says that both were scheduled for the video arbitration of the game between Athletico-PR and Internacional, but were replaced for evaluation. of technical performance.

The refereeing of Choque-Rei was the target of much criticism from the technical committee and the board of Verdão, which sent a representation to CBF this Friday (15), in protest.

Palmeiras question the difference in the criteria of Leandro Pedro Vuaden (field referee) and Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (VAR), due to the penalty scored for São Paulo in the second stage with VAR interference in an interpretive bid. The club also complains about a possible unmarked penalty on Dudu in the first half.

Still in the penalty shootout against Alviverde, images that point to an alleged impediment by Calleri at the origin of the play circulated on social networks after the match. In the broadcast of the match, it was not clear whether the move was noticed or checked by the video referee. The communication audios between Vuaden and Ferreira were also not released after 24 hours of the end of the match.

Vuaden, however, is scheduled to referee Ceará x Corinthians this Saturday (16), for the Brasileirão. The match is worth the fight for the leadership of the competition, as the arch-rival is in second place, two points behind Verdão.

