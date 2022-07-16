Palmeiras x São Paulo VAR team is “eliminated” from the Brasileirão game

The CBF changed the VAR schedule for the game between Athletico-PR and Internacional, which will take place this Saturday at Arena da Baixada. Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcos Vinícius Gomes, who worked on the game between Palmeiras x São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil, were cut from the confrontation.

After crucial mistakes, the duo was replaced by Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos and Fabrício Porfírio de Moura. According to the CBF’s justification, the two are under “performance analysis”.

The VAR audios have not yet been released, a fact that causes apprehension and revolt within Palmeiras. In the penalty kick given by Gómez on Calleri, the São Paulo striker is offside. Apparently, the VAR did not draw the lines and Leandro Vuaden was not called up. In addition, the penalty itself is a reason for criticism, as the Argentine himself pulls the Paraguayan inside the area before falling.

penalty in Dudu

Another very debatable bid was between Diego Costa and Dudu. The São Paulo player knocks shirt 7 down inside the area in a bid very similar to the penalty given to São Paulo. For Alviverde, however, Vuaden sent the move on and was not even called by the video referee.

the board of palm trees already sent a letter to the CBF asking for explanations about the alternation of criteria. If the audios are not released today, the club must make a new charge.

