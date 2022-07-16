passed over in the era Paulo Sousa reveals that he almost left Flamengo this year

Pedro arrived in Flamengo in 2020 still under the command of Jorge Jesus and was subsequently bought for 14 million euros from Fiorentina, from Italy. So far, the player’s passage at the Club is good, even though he is not an absolute starter, due to Gabigol’s status in the team. However, he was satisfied until the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa. But after that, Pedro even thought about leaving Flamengo.

In an interview with GE, the athlete mentions the valid match against Atlético Mineiro for the Supercopa do Brasil. The player was not even used in the duel and became less motivated in the Flamengo team, which led him to even consider leaving Rubro-Negro. In addition to being a reserve, shirt 21 via Paulo Sousa makes some demands that do not match the characteristics of the striker.

“That moment was the most complicated mentally in this period at Flamengo. It was a moment when I wasn’t having so many opportunities, not entering the final against Atlético-MG left me frustrated and I went to games and training already thinking it wouldn’t work out. There I lost something that I have very strong, which is my emotional, my mental part”, said Pedro.

“At that point, I was a little shaken up and, yes, I was thinking out the window to see what would be best for my career. But now is the time to focus and think about Flamengo. I’m having the opportunities, playing important games. I will always want to play and have a sequence”, completed the center forward of the red-black team. Even though he’s been playing with Paulo Sousa for a good part of the time, Pedro has 13 goals in 37 games.

In his third season with the team, his top scorer phase was in 2020, when he scored 23 goals in 54 matches. In recent games, coach Dorival Jr has been scaling Pedro alongside Gabigol in charge of the team’s attack. He should be a starter once again in the next match between Rubro-Negro for the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday (16), Flamengo faces Coritiba, at 7pm.