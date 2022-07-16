Peru May Not Host OAS Meeting Because Congress Bans Gender-Neutral Toilets | World

The Peruvian government said on Friday that the country risks not being able to organize this year’s General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) because of a decision by Congress. against gender-neutral toilets at the event.

The Peruvian Congress, controlled by conservative parties on social issuesrejected on Thursday (14) the government’s request to host the regional body’s assembly in October due to the requirement that she provide gender-neutral restrooms during the event.

On Twitter, congressman Ernesto Bustamante, head of the Congressional Foreign Relations Committee, said the OAS had “tried to introduce gender ideology” into Peruvian law.

Peru, a deeply Catholic country, is among the most conservative Latin American nations on social issues, with years of infighting between lawmakers and activists over whether the state should recognize multiple gender identities or just biological sex.

Government offices typically do not have gender-neutral bathrooms.

The OAS did not initially respond to the request for comment. This year’s theme for the General Assembly is “Together against inequality and discrimination”.

Foreign Minister César Landra said on Twitter that the congressional decision “gravely affects Peru’s international image” and urged him to reconsider his position.

