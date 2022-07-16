Poços de Caldas City Hall

The July Fest program is full of options for children Publication date: 07/15/2022

In addition to the traditional Mundo da Criança, in Praça Dom Pedro II, with inflatable toys, recreation, popcorn, cotton candy and face painting, the July Fest 2022 children’s program is full of charm and joy, with plays, musical shows and presentations. circus All attractions are free.

On Friday (15), also in Praça Dom Pedro II (Praça dos Macacos), at 1 pm, the play “Scenic Menu – Projeto Escolha” will be presented. With colorful costumes, fun stories and lots of music, children have fun while they learn, with scenes that address issues such as unity and kindness (with: Larissa Garcia, Gabriela Severini, Johny Hansk, Danielle Marques).

Then, at 3 pm, it’s time for “Catapimbas! The doll has fun”, with the Bem-Me-Quer Theater Group. Puppets that sing and dance in a show with songs in the public domain, which promises to delight children (with: Jacque Ferrari, Gui Guerriero, Julia Montezano, Tamiris Alves).

On Saturday, the program arrives at the Marco Divisório Gym, with the show “MPB de Brincar”, at 5 pm. Important MPB songs, such as O Pato and O Barquinho, taking the great classics of Brazilian music to children, with a thematic setting (with: Anariel Cristina Braga Trindade, Danilo de Abreu, Julian Vinícius dos Santos, Ricardo Ribeiro).

Until the 24th of July, there are presentations for children, also in the Antônio Molinari Municipal Park, Benigno Gaiga Theater and in the Ecological Park of the South Zone.

Children’s World

The Children’s World, in Praça dos Macacos, with inflatable toys, recreation, face painting, popcorn and cotton candy, continues this Thursday (14) and Friday (15) and returns on Monday (18) until 7/22, always from 1 pm at 5 pm.

The complete July Fest 2022 schedule can be accessed at the link bit.ly/programacaojulhofest and on the City Hall website www.pocosdecaldas.mg.gov.br. Check out the Winter Festival children’s schedule.

July 15th – Friday

Dom Pedro II Square

1pm – Scenic Menu – Choice Project (theatre)

With colorful costumes, fun stories and lots of music, children have fun as they learn, with scenes that address issues such as togetherness and kindness.

With: Larissa Garcia, Gabriela Severini, Johny Hansk, Danielle Marques.

15h – Catapimbas! The doll has fun – Bem-Me-Quer Theater Group (theater)

Puppets that sing and dance in a show with songs in the public domain, which promises to delight children.

With: Jacque Ferrari, Gui Guerriero, Julia Montezano, Tamiris Rafaela Alves.

July 16 – Saturday

Divider’s Gym

17h – MPB de Brincar (music)

Important MPB songs, such as O Pato and O Barquinho, taking the great classics of Brazilian music to children, with a themed scenario.

With: Anariel Cristina Braga Trindade, Danilo de Abreu, Julian Vinícius dos Santos, Ricardo Ribeiro.

July 17 – Sunday

city ​​park

1 pm – Clown Chupeta in… “O Morador de Rua” (circus)

Palhaço Chupeta reproduces numbers of lyre, balance and fabric, in a show that portrays the difficulties of people living on the streets.

With: Genaldo Pessoa (Palhaço Chupeta).

15h – The legend of the little red fish – Company of Actors (theatre)

The montage tells the story of the Egyptian legend of the “Little Red Fish”, a playful analogy between stagnant societies and those that adapt to change.

With: Elisangela Virga, Grace Souza, Francisco Virga, João Araújo, Vera Lúcia de Souza.

Theater Benigno Gaiga

20h – Causos de Passarinho and the Detectives of Nature (theatre)

Light and fun show, which arouses curiosity and interest in the sounds and colors of nature, exploring observation and listening.

With: Aria Nery, Gui Guerriero, Julia Montezano, Rafa Falz, Valber Rodrigues.

July, 19

Dom Pedro II Square

15:00 – Children’s show from the book Família Bicho (Music)

Live presentation of the musical book Família Bicho. The book is read in real time and each character has its own text, verse and music, with projections in the background.

With: Luciana Rossi, Marcos Bombardelli, Alice Rossi, Gui Guerriero.

July 23 – Saturday

South Zone Ecological Park

4pm – Even the princesses fart! – Piquiliqui Productions (theatre)

Adaptation of the book by Ilan Bremen, with an unusual enchanted story, which addresses an at least curious subject: do princesses fart?

With: Lilian Tranches, Adriano Franco, Maria Clara Tranches de Faria Franco.

Leisure Space Professor Julieta de Almeida Franco (Elvira Dias)

1pm – Edgar Blum – A Witch’s Tale (theatre)

Modern fairy tale, which pays homage to the style of the Brothers Grimm narratives, but in a Minas Gerais style.

With: Pamela Mira.

July 24 – Sunday

South Zone Ecological Park

14:30 – The clown and the dancers (circus)

All the magic and joy of the classic traveling circus, with trapeze, lyre, fabric, spiral, acroduo contortion, group acrobatics, clowns, juggling, dance and theater.

With: Natália Cristina Pereira, Christiane Hellen, Guilherme Teixeira, Gabriel Barros.