Ponte Preta players report racist offenses from Criciúma fans; watch video | black Bridge

According to reporter Ronaldo Fontana, from sportv, striker Da Silva said he was called a “monkey” in a police statement. In a note, Ponte informed that Da Silva will file a police report.

– The striker Pontepretano Da Silva will register a police report due to racist offenses directed at him by Criciúma fans – who also spat, threw objects and drinks on top of the Pontepretano athletes who were warming up. The first racial democracy in Brazilian football, with blacks on and off the field since its foundation in 1900, Ponte Preta regrets what happened, strongly condemns any type of racism and will give unrestricted support to the player. .

The match came to a halt in the first half’s stoppage time, when Macaca’s athletes warmed up behind the goal.

The athletes resorted to refereeing to denounce insults from Tigre’s fans, in addition to spitting and the fact that glasses with liquids were thrown in the direction of the group. The area used by the players is very close to the fans, but there is a gap between them.

1 of 2 Ponte Preta reserve players reported racist offenses by Criciúma fans — Photo: SporTV/Reproduction Reserve players from Ponte Preta reported racist offenses by Criciúma fans – Photo: SporTV/Reproduction

+ CLICK HERE and read more about the Bridge

Referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira called the police and went in front of the crowd after the confusion. The game resumed three minutes later, before the first half ended.

At the beginning of the second half, a policeman went to the Ponte Preta bench and heard striker Da Silva, one of the most outraged at the situation alongside midfielder Luiz Felipe.

The sportv report found that the police had not identified the author of the offense mentioned by the athlete, but Criciúma has already been willing to help in the identification and collaborate with the investigations of the case.

The athletes started to warm up with police escort in the second half.