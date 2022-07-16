Prime Day, next day: check out 5 advantageous electronics deals

Prime Day 2022 is over, but you can still enjoy good deals on the Amazon store. Several electronics continue with promotional prices, including dongles, smartbands, cell phones, notebooks, among others. Check out some of the post-Prime Day deals.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Unlocks hundreds of channels, Alexa skills and main movie and series apps, such as Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Music, Spotify and Vivo Play. Promotionally, Amazon lowered the price from R$349 to R$217.55. When you buy in cash, you can get an extra 5% off.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7

It has a 37% discount, and costs R$ 277.95. The gadget offers heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, as well as a tracker for more than 120 sports.

LG 4K Smart TV

With 43 inches, it comes out with a R$ 450 discount, and can be purchased for R$ 2,249, or in up to 10 installments of R$ 224.90. The product has technology that removes graphic noise, accentuates the contrast and creates more vibrant colors. Low resolution images are also scaled and reproduced with quality close to that of 4K images.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 notebook

Lenovo’s ultrathin – best-selling on Amazon – is selling for R$2,899, a savings of more than R$1,000. The device runs the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, has 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD storage.

iPhone 13

The 128 GB version in the “midnight” color can be purchased for R$5,700, a 25% discount. The cell phone runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, offers 5G connection and autonomy of up to 28 hours of video playback. The iPhone 13 also records up to 4K Dolby Mink HDR videos at 60 frames per second.

