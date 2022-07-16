Quantum computing: Scientists find way to powerful chip – Link

Micropucks seen under a microscope

Another important advance was announced this week for the world of quantum computing – and this could be a watershed in the sector’s research that promises equipment with processing capacity far superior to the most advanced supercomputers of classical computing.

For the first time, scientists have been able to identify optical interactions between quantum bits (or qubits), something measured after building a chip with 150,000 qubits. The discovery made by researchers at Simon Fraser University, Canada, was published on the website of the scientific journal nature.

In classical computing, used by today’s PCs and smartphones, any and all information is stored or processed in the form of bits – which can be represented by 0 or 1. But, in the quantum, qubits can assume numerous states between 0 and 1, in a phenomenon called superposition.

This exponentially increases the amount of information that can be processed at the same time. While a traditional bit pair expresses one type of information at a time, two quantum bits can express (i.e. have) four states at the same time. It is estimated that 300 qubits express a number of states greater than the number of atoms in the universe.

There is, however, a problem with having a quantum machine capable of solving applications: qubits are often unstable and remain in a superposition state for short periods of time. A large number of these components are needed to prevent errors in the qubits from affecting information processing.

It is estimated that between 100,000 and 1 million qubits are needed to have a machine with practical applications. But the path to developing chips with thousands of qubits is complex: the most famous machine of its kind, Google’s Sycamore chip, had just 53 qubits.

A light at the end of the tunnel

Until then, the only form of coordinated activity of qubits identified by researchers was via electromagnetism. That is, for each qubit to interact with another unit, it was necessary for them to be close together, to allow the magnetic connection. This is a basic principle of computing: circuits work with physical connections that form “trails” to carry data from one place to another.

Now, Simon Fraser University scientists have discovered that a certain configuration of carbon and hydrogen atoms (subparticles of qubits) can create a quantum assembly that communicates by wavelengths of light — the T Center.

This is because the way the atoms are spread across the chip’s silicon plate creates a space (called micropucks by the researchers) that allows the qubits to function. For a quantum computer to work, all its qubits need to be in a state of synchronous activity and maximum energy — it is this activity, like an engine, that causes information to be processed.

If there is the possibility of having a transmission of information by light waves, the processing capacity of these super machines can be even greater — and prevent a quantum computer from occupying an entire floor of a building, for example. Most tested machines of this type already take up entire rooms.

According to Stephanie Simmons, co-author of the study and a quantum engineer, this is the most efficient way ever found to equip the processing of such a computer. “No other physical quantum system combines high-performance quantum memories, direct and strong links to telecommunications photons,” says Stephanie in an interview with the magazine. IEEE Spectruumfrom the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a global organization based in the US.

The result of the survey is also celebrated from a commercial point of view. That’s because silicon is a material widely used and known in the manufacture of chips, it facilitates the reproduction of the model in the future. The complexity in building quantum machines is also a challenge for the equipment to leave laboratories and operate in the real world.

back of a concept

The T Center configuration was already known in academia — in the 1970s, researchers were already investigating the formation, says Stephanie. But the theory was abandoned over the years and returned in the Simon Fraser University study.

For now, no tests with the chip on a quantum computer have been carried out – the experiment was to test the interaction between the qubits. However, the results indicate that the future of the sector may be even closer to creating powerful processing machines.

“We’re excited about the fundamental scalability of these qubits,” says Simmons. “It’s a new entrant in the international race for a quantum computer, and we think the prospects are very bright.” /COLLABORATED BRUNO ROMANI