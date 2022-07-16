Railway company makes fun of advertising and angers European airlines

Photo by Herbert Ortner, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia





In Europe, for a few years now, the term “flying shame” has gained popularity. Coined by environmentalists, it seeks “to describe the feeling of air travellers, who are aware that their travels can have harmful consequences for the climate, but still fly”. And that’s exactly what the Eurostar railway company intends to explore in its latest marketingwhich even triggered a dispute with the airlines.

Eurostar is an international high-speed train company offering travel from the UK to France, the Netherlands and Belgium. Recently, its marketing department placed ads in the French media taunting the airlines.

On a black background, the train company says: “Of course airlines are green… with jealousy”. Further down in the piece, a comparison of their service was placed with a flight from Paris to London, saying that “your CO2 footprint (on the plane flight) corresponds to 14 trips with Eurostar”.





For airlines, however, the campaign hasn’t been any fun. According to an article on the German website aeroTELEGRAPH, several airline bosses complained about the railway company, which is owned by the French state railway (SNCF).

“SNCF in France is a diva, the sacred cow that must not be attacked”, says Pascal de Izaguirre, president of French airline Corsair. He calls for more respect for airlines’ efforts to become more climate-friendly.

Indeed, numerous airlines have stepped up their efforts to become more sustainable in recent years, including initiatives in a variety of areas, from more economical aircraft to using non-fossil fuels, but all of these are only expected to be fully operational in the distant future.

In the meantime, train travel will continue to be significantly more sustainable and Eurostar, as well as other railways, will take advantage of this, vis-à-vis Europeans’ growing search for less polluting means.



