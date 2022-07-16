Raphinha’s wife excites fans and emerges as Barcelona’s new muse

It’s not just Raphinha who is showing her super white teeth in wide smiles after signing with Barcelona for R$316 million. The fans also have reason to celebrate. The player arrives in Spain accompanied by Natalia Rodrigues, Taia, his wife since February this year. The Brazilian is already appointed as the team’s new muse.

Featured in the national team, Raphinha celebrates success in football and passion for his new girlfriend: ‘I can’t live without you anymore’

Adriano Imperador wants distance from football and cites a problem with the tendon: ‘To this day I limp’

After all, the Catalan club lost its most famous muse, after the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Taia and Raphinha got married this year, made their relationship official in 2021, but have known each other for ten years. “Long and complicated story, but we’ve known each other for ten years”, she said when publishing a photo of the two among friends, in the times of very thin cows.

Raphinha and his wife, Natalia Rodrigues, Taia: Barcelona’s new muse Photo: rep/ instagram

Today, the model has nothing to complain about. She lives in the company of her childhood love and her dog Chanel, in Europe, she is always branded and rehearsing her influencer steps. But both she and Raphinha are very discreet. Recently, the couple embarked on a holiday in Ibiza, a place of fashion among ballers, and now takes up residence in the capital of Catalonia.

Natalia Rodrigues, aka Taia: Barcelona’s new muse

At the age of 23, Taia received as a birthday present, in January, the proposal of marriage, with the right to overproduction and Raphinha on her knees. Both are evangelicals and there are not few biblical quotes subtitling the photos they post on social networks. On Instagram, Taia gained almost 30,000 followers after Raphinha’s negotiations with Barça began.

Raphinha and his wife, Natalia Rodrigues, Taia: Barcelona’s new muse Photo: rep/ instagram

“Raphael, better known as Raphinha, I met you as a dreamy boy, full of desires and dreams. Seeing you today doing what we prayed to happen, fills my heart with pride. A warrior boy, who doesn’t run away from the fight until he wins, fulfills all goals with a lot of passion and commitment. She doesn’t get tired of seeking perfection in everything she does until they are very successfully accomplished. Your focus is surprising and undoubtedly coming from hard work. I see you today at your best version, achieving success with same principles that I knew ten years ago, with the same humility, character, honesty, sweetness and that smile of an innocent child as always! I am very proud to be your wife, sharing my life with you is very easy, because you are the being most beautiful human I know. Let’s keep fighting, always looking for the best! Much success my love… I love you”, wrote the new soccer muse.