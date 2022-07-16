Rayssa, Pâmela and Gabi Mazetto go to the final of the 1st stage of the SLS | skateboard

Brazil will have three representatives in the final of the 1st stage of the World Skate Street League, which takes place in Florida! Rayssa Leal, Gabi Mazetto and Pâmela Rosa are qualified to dispute the decision in Jacksonville after a semifinal full of emotions and great maneuvers. The only other country to get the same number of places in the final was Japan, also with three representatives among the eight classified.

The women’s final of the 1st stage of the SLS takes place this Sunday at 12:30. You follow it live on sportv3 and full coverage on ge.

1 of 2 Rayssa in the 1st stage of the SLS — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Rayssa in the 1st stage of the SLS — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Rayssa entered the competition with everything. Opening the last heat, “Fadinha” got the highest score back from the semifinals with a 7.6. As if that wasn’t enough, Rayssa even improved her score on the second opportunity back, the Maranhão closed the stage with a score of 7.8. In the maneuvers Rayssa got the first two maneuvers right and secured the first position with a sum of 20 points.

Rayssa Leal completes the second lap and adds 7.8, improving the first note

On the other hand, Pâmela had a bad first lap, with many mistakes, and was left with only a 2.1. The paulista made a better second lap and added 5.8 points, being the 5th best lap of the competition. Pâmela bet on good safety maneuvers and secured 4th place with a sum of 15.9.

2 of 2 Pâmela Rosa in the 1st stage of the SLS — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Pâmela Rosa in the 1st stage of the SLS — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Pâmela Rosa scores 5.8 and moves up to fourth position

Gabi Mazetto was responsible for opening the stage being the first skater to go down the track. The São Paulo from Praia Grande was in 8th place with a sum of 10.2 points. Despite being the 1st to compete, Gabi only secured her spot in the last maneuver after Dutch Candy Jacobs and Keet Oldenbeauving failed to overtake her in the last heat.

Gabriella Mazetto gets a good lap and opens the championship with 4.6

In addition to the three Brazilians, three Japanese are guaranteed in the final: Yumeka Oda, Momiji Nishiya and Aori Nishimura. The three closed the second heat occupying the first 3 places with the notes: 18.7, 17.5 and 15.3, respectively. A surprise was Funa Nakayama, the bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics did not have a good day and was left with only 8.1 points in her sum, being left out of the final.

Yumeka Oda makes an incredible maneuver in the last attempt, makes 7.4 and takes the lead with 18.7

Momiji Nichiya hits incredible tricks and makes the best score on the drums: 6.7

The North American Poe Pinson also completed the final in 6th place with 14.7 points and the Dutch Roos Zwetsloot in 7th place with 13.6 points.