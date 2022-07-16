Resident Evil: The Series – see who’s who in the cast

Resident Evil: The Series debuted on July 14th in the catalog of Netflix and has some familiar faces from Hollywood. Check out who’s who in the cast:

ELLA BALINSKA – JADE WESKER

The protagonist of Resident Evil: The Series is Ella Balinskaa 25-year-old actress who has recently appeared in a major Hollywood film, The Panthersremake of the classic series that also features Kristen Stewart in the cast.

In the Netflix series, she is Jade Weskerdaughter of Albert Wesker and scientist who tries to cure the infected population or find patterns of cognitive evolutions in zombies, trying to destroy Umbrella in a dangerous journey.

LANCE REDDICK – ALBERT WESKER

The experienced actor and musician, Lance Reddickis the star of the cast, as he has several works, including John Wick and television programs Oz and The Wire.

He plays Albert Wesker, a scientist at the Umbrella Corporation who is dark and has ulterior motives, keeping many secrets from his daughters Billie and Jade.

ADELINE RUDOLPH – BILLIE WESKER

Agatha from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Adeline Rudolphis a 27-year-old actress is the adult version of Billie Wesker, daughter of one of the main antagonists of the series. She is a powerful agent of Umbrella who was infected in her youth and had a genetic evolution due to one of the corporation’s virus variants.

TAMARA SMART – YOUNG JADE WESKER

The 17-year-old actress Tamara Smart, is the young version of Jade Wesker, a very rebellious teenager who really wants to fit in and have a quiet life in one place, since her father keeps moving because of his profession. Smart has already starred in a Netflix production called Monster Hunting Manuallong 2020.

SIENA AGUDONG – YOUNG BILLIE WESKER

Siena Agudong is American and just like Tamara Smart is 17 years old. She recently made the series No Good Nick from Netflix that has two seasons.

In Resident Evil: The Series she is the young version of Billie, a teenage activist and who wants to take down the Umbrella Corporation for being against the company’s petty methods.

PAOLA NÚÑEZ – EVELYN MARCUS

finally we have Paola Nunezwhich gives life to powerful Evelyn Marcusone of the most influential shareholders of Umbrella Corporation and who runs the company with an iron fist, making very questionable decisions.

The 44-year-old Mexican actress and producer was recently cast in Bad Boys Forevermovie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrencewhich was directed by the duo Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi in 2020.

Related article: REVIEW – Resident Evil: The Series (Season 1, 2022, Netflix)

Check out our video review:

Subscribe to Feededigno’s YouTube

Watch our reviews of movies, series, games and books on our channel on YouTube. Click here and sign up to follow our content every week there too!