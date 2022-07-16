Rogério Ceni praises Fluminense, plans rest for athletes and São Paulo should go to the field with ‘Cotia’s cubs’

After the round of 16 marathon, both in Copa Sudamericana how much of Brazil’s Cupwith the classification sealed in both, the Sao Paulo turns its exclusive attention to the Brazilian championship. And this Sunday’s opponent (17), at 4 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, will be Fluminenserival praised by coach Rogério Ceni, who enumerated the difficulties he will face for the duel.

– Fluminense, not only because of the position it occupies, but it has a great coach, a team that is in place and a midfield that has many quality options. Many indeed. For a long time we only have Pablo (Maia) and (Gabriel) Neves (for first steering wheel). The midfield is the heart of the team. And they have Goose playing like the genius he always was. Fluminense is a team with many options.

Options that Ceni should not have on Sunday. The team returns to training this Saturday (16), at Barra Funda CT and the coach will begin to sketch the team that will enter the field. For the duel, the good news of Nikão’s return at last. The shirt 10 recovered from his ankle injury after almost two months away, played against Palmeiras on Thursday (14) and even beat a penalty in the dispute that took Tricolor to the quarterfinals of the main national knockout. .

It must be one of the novelties in the starting lineup. That will have to be changed by option of Ceni itself.

– We’ll have to make trades for this game. There are very tired people. As long as we manage to alternate players so we don’t run the risk of injuries.

Injuries that continue to haunt the Tricolor. Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle), Luan (surgery on the left adductor) and Caio (surgery on the right knee) are certain absences for the marathon. Reinaldo (right adductor strain), Colorado (transition after

right rectus femoris injury) and André Anderson (muscle pain) should not appear on Sunday.

Luciano, Rodrigo Nestor, Diego Costa, Léo and Gabriel Neves return after serving a suspension for the third yellow card against Atlético-MG. Even so, Ceni should bet again on some options coming from the base, as in Mineirão. Nothing that takes the coach’s spirits.

– What you have here is a lot of heart. The boys who come from the base have a lot of passion. Their coach is a guy who lived through this a lot, learned to love the institution. This makes us value the shirt, the story… And it creates the commitment of the elders.

