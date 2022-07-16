Rueda starts ‘clean’ at Santos and closes a midfielder loan to rival in Serie A: “He got the contract right”

Santos is not experiencing a good moment in the current season. The Vila Belmiro team was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by Corinthians and is still looking for a new coach to try to transform the current moment of the team. In addition, with the transfer window opening on July 18, a trip to the ball market is also being considered by the board.

Mainly because it is clear that it is not possible for the Club to leave things the way they are. Santos needs reformulation or the situation could get even more complicated. The first round of the Brasileirão is practically gone and now things get even more funneled.

But the board seems to have started the process of ‘cleaning’ the team. That’s because according to the portal UOL Esportes, Santos has already agreed to the departure of midfielder Willian Maranhão to Atlético Goianiense, Peixe’s rival in Serie A. The player had proposals on the table of other teams and even the chance to leave the country.

“Atlético-GO agreed to hire Willian Maranhão, from Santos. The midfielder returns to Dragão on loan. Fortaleza, Goiás and a club from Arabia have shown interest in recent weeks, but the athlete preferred Atlético“, revealed UOL Esportes.

The player wore the Peixe shirt only nine times in the season and was criticized by fans. Maranhão already has a passage through the Goiás team, and this weighed on the decision to return to the team. The midfielder has a contract with Santos until 2024, and the duration of the loan to Dragão has not yet been revealed.