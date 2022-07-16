Sampaio Corrêa vs Vasco: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Sampaio Corrêa and Vasco face each other this Saturday, at 16:30 (Brasília time), for the 18th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Both teams come from victory in the competition.

+ Follow the match in REAL TIME

1 of 3 — Photo: Infoesporte — Photo: Infoesporte

Sampaio comes into the match with the confidence of someone who hasn’t had any defeats playing at home in this Série B. There are eight games, six wins and two draws so far. Against Vasco, the speech is to advance to the top of the table and call the start for a fight for the G-4.

After beating Criciúma away from home, Vasco seeks another triumph away from Rio de Janeiro to continue the hunt for leader Cruzeiro, who is four points ahead. Another victory would increase the advantage of Maurício Souza’s team to fifth place, which today stands at eight points. In favor of Vasco, the best visitor campaign in Serie B so far.

+ See the Serie B table

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Natália Lara and comments by Lédio Carmona, Paulo Nunes and Fernanda Colombo. O ge follows in Real Time, with videos of the main bids – CLICK HERE to go with.

+ Watch Sampaio Corrêa vs Vasco on Premiere. Sign here!

Sampaio Corrêa – Coach: Léo Condé

The Tricolor has been doing all its tactical activities for the match behind closed doors, but it shouldn’t bring any surprises in relation to pieces, and the tendency is for it to have only one change considered natural. Spared against Ituano, in the last round, midfielder André Luiz returns to the starting lineup and Maurício should be removed. Injured, Alan Godói remains as a casualty and Gabriel Furtado remains his replacement.

Possible lineup for Sampaio Corrêa: Gabriel Batista, Mateusinho, Gabriel Furtado, Nilson Júnior, Pará, André Luiz, Ferreira, Rafael Vila, Pimentinha, Ygor Catatau and Gabriel Poveda.

2 of 3 Probable Sampaio Corrêa to face Vasco — Photo: ge Likely Sampaio Corrêa to face Vasco — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Alan Godói, Eloir and Luiz Daniel (injured).

Alan Godói, Eloir and Luiz Daniel (injured). hanging: Renatinho, Lucas Araújo, Ygor Catatau and Nilson Júnior.

+ Read more news from Sampaio Corrêa

Vasco – Coach: Maurício Souza

Maurício Souza will have a series of absences for this Saturday’s game and will be forced to make changes to the starting lineup. Halls and Alexander are vying for Thiago Rodrigues’ spot. The trend is for Matheus Barbosa to replace Andrey Santos, and Nenê to return to midfield after two games in the medical department – Palácios did not travel to Maranhão due to a mild tendinopathy in his left knee. Getúlio is another who entered the medical department.

With Figueiredo also suspended, Erick should be kept ahead. Gabriel Dias was released by the DM, but tends to start on the bench, as he was out longer than shirt 10. After serving suspension, Edimar and Pec return to the team.

Vasco’s probable lineup: Halls (Alexander), Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Matheus Barbosa, Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Erick and Raniel.

3 of 3 Vasco likely to face Sampaio Corrêa — Photo: ge Vasco likely to face Sampaio Corrêa — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Ulisses, Palácios, Sarrafiore and Getúlio are in the medical department; Thiago Rodrigues, Andrey Santos and Figueiredo are suspended.

Ulisses, Palácios, Sarrafiore and Getúlio are in the medical department; Thiago Rodrigues, Andrey Santos and Figueiredo are suspended. hanging: Zé Gabriel and Matheus Barbosa.

+ Read more news from Vasco

Bulletin: Tébaro Schmidt brings the latest information from Vasco; watch