Samsung, Oi and others have 300 vacancies in the technology area

Anyone who is a technology professional must have already noticed the huge amount of job offers. In professional relationship networks, such as LinkedIn, proposals are pouring in all the time, even for those who are not looking for an opportunity. You are? Check which companies are currently on offer.

Among the large companies investing in technology are Oi and Samsung. It is also because of this constant growth that the search for more professionals has become a need. The vacancies currently found range from internship to higher qualification levels.

Tech job offers

A quick check on job vacancy sites is enough to notice the number of companies looking for professionals in the technology area. Job offers require different levels of knowledge and experience market, so there’s an opportunity for almost everyone.

There are even companies that are betting on the training of these professionals, precisely because of the difficulty encountered in hiring people who are already qualified for the current market demands.

Among the opportunities seen are tech job offers to work with Samsung. Those selected will work with software for mobile devices. There are 18 in-person job openings in Manaus. The positions are of test developer, but there is also an internship in development, an internship in electrical engineering and others within the same area.

Another large company that also has job offers in IT is Oi. The current demand is for 40 technology students who want to do an internship remotely. Whoever is approved will go through a training to increase knowledge in the field in question.

In both cases, the selection is taking place through the companies’ career website. It is there that interested parties find more information about the selection process, the stages and benefits of the positions, in addition to the hiring forecast.