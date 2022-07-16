Samsung updates Galaxy Watch Plugin to various smartwatch models

Days after making the One UI Watch 4.5 system official, Samsung released an update for the Galaxy Watch Plugin to a series of models of its smart watches. The list consists of: Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 4. In the specific case of the plugin for Watch Active 2, there were two versions of firmware available simultaneously: 2.2.08.22071151 and 2.2.08.22071141N. Watch 3 has been modified to 2.2.09.22071141N, while the new Watch 4 plugin is 2.2.11.22071151.

Despite very different numbers, the changelog of all is very similar. According to the listing, the latest installation brings a fix for a runtime exception error – with no further details released. Both the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Watch 3 were the last Korean smartwatches released with the Tizen OS operating system. In the Galaxy Watch 4 family, Samsung preferred to adopt Google’s Wear OS.

While working on the update to One UI Watch 4.5, it is also finishing the development of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, scheduled to be released in August this year – which should also have a Pro model. Did you ever get any of these new updates on your Samsung smart watch? Have there been any changes other than what was reported in the changelog? Tell us in the space below!

