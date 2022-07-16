Santa Cruz x Lagarto: see lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series d

In a decisive duel, Santa Cruz and Lagarto face each other this Saturday, at 4 pm, at Arruda, for the 14th and final round of the Serie D group stage. You can follow all of the duel in Real Time on ge. Already classified in advance to the knockout stage, the alviverdes are looking to guarantee the leadership of the group, today threatened by the ASA, in second, with two points of difference.

Already Tricolor throws its life into competition and needs to win in order not to depend on other results. If you tie, you still have a good chance of advancing. For that, they need Juazeirense not to defeat the eliminated CSE, away from home, by more than three goals difference. If the team from Bahia stumbles, Santa Cruz qualifies even with a defeat at Arruda.

In the table, Lagarto has 24 points and currently emerges in the first position, after starting a sequence of four games without losing in the Brazilian. On the other side of the G-4 is Santa Cruz, in fourth, with 18 added and suffering a hard defeat against ASA, in the last round, after conquering an unprecedented sequence of two consecutive victories.

Santa Cruz – Coach: Marcelo Martelotte

With the absence of Anderson Ceará, suspended, Gilberto and Elyeser, injured, Marcelo Martelotte had to change the lineup, triggering an unprecedented midfield in Serie D. Tarcísio should be the main novelty in the head of the area. The midfielder returns as a starter after two months, and will play alongside Daniel Pereira and Wescley. Hugo Cabral, who missed the team against ASA, improved in time for his thigh injury and will play.

Game against Lagarto is worth the classification or the end of the 2022 season

In the pre-game press conference, the tricolor coach said he had worked with the squad based on the team’s needs, especially in relation to Santa Cruz himself making his result, without depending on the help of third parties to qualify for the knockout stage.

+Arthur Santos guarantees 100% physique and makes himself available as a holder of Santa Cruz on Saturday

– We work a lot on what we understand are our needs, understanding that we are playing at home, we are playing for a win. This is important in the athletes’ minds, you forget about any other possibility of classification and think about focusing on the game and seeking classification through a result of ours – he said.

Probable team: Jefferson, Edson Ratinho, Luan Bueno, Alemão and Ítalo Silva; Daniel Pereira, Tarcisio and Wescley; Matheuzinho, Hugo Cabral and Rafael Furtado.

Embezzlement: Anderson Ceará (red card suspension), Elyeser (calf injury) and Gilberto (thigh injury)

hanging: Edson Mouse and Alemão

Lizard – Coach: Givanildo Sales

Some holders who were hanging didn’t even travel to the match and coach Givanildo Sales should take the opportunity to give some players more rhythm. The base of the defense must be maintained and the biggest changes must be from the middle to the front. In goal, Adilson will make his first match in the competition.

Likely team: Adilson, Guilherme Lucena, Davi, Júnior Goiano and Márcio Duarte; Felipe Jacaré, Ricardinho, Bruninho, Diogo and Cleiton; Grandson Oliveira.

Embezzlement: Careca, Rhuan, Lucas and Pedro Henrique (spared);

hanging: Davi Ceará, Careca, Rhuan, Pedro Henrique, Lucas, Natan and Givanildo Sales.

