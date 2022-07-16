São Paulo meets Fernando Diniz in a moment of high

After the euphoria over qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo now turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. Tomorrow (17), Tricolor receives Fluminense, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi. And the team will find an important component in the assembly of the squad commanded by Rogério Ceni.

Fernando Diniz arrived at Tricolor in September 2019 and was fired in February 2021. Under the coach’s command, São Paulo closely saw the possibility of getting out of the title line, which would only happen with Hernán Crespo, Diniz’s successor.

In the best moments, “Dinizismo” became a fever, excited fans and silenced critics. And all because of the boldness of the coach, who was constantly seen shouting “let’s play” to his players on the edge of the lawn.

Leaving the ball directly with the goalkeeper is one of the points in which Diniz’s performance has a trademark. He asked Tiago Volpi and the São Paulo defenders to take the initiative to start building the game from the defense field, a few meters from the goal itself. The calculated risk serves to attract the opponent, forcing him to disengage in the marking, opening spaces and creating opportunities to score to reach the opponent’s area.

To be able to develop the work, Diniz had the competence to see talent hidden in the most diverse corners.

With no money to spend on signings, and with the pandemic that devastated the world reducing the club’s revenues, São Paulo entered an even greater period of cost containment. The only signing Diniz had while he was at São Paulo was the arrival of striker Luciano, exchanged for Everton, who went to Grêmio.

Another trusted man of Diniz, the midfielder Tchê Tchê, would be a fundamental part of the team, and played a leading role in the team’s downfall in the 2021 Brazilian.

To implement his game system, Diniz needed a team with fast and agile players. The path found was to resort to the basic categories of Tricolor. He asked for Brenner’s return, who ended up forming a lethal strike duo with Luciano.

In addition, it leveraged some young people, such as Antony, Igor Gomes and Gabriel Sara. He also promoted tactical changes, such as scaling left-back Léo Pelé as a left-back, creating another alternative to unburden the team’s ball output.

“We have Fluminense, which for me, not because of the position it occupies, but you get the Fluminense team today, first of all, they have a great coach. I see the midfield, André, Martinelli, Ganso… There are several options. we have today [para o meio de campo] Pablo Maia and Gabriel Neves. We’ve had Pablo and Neves for a long time. In many games, either Pablo or Neves. Fluminense has many options and has a great coach”, admitted Rogério Ceni, projecting this Sunday’s duel.

Financial feedback

But Diniz’s legacy goes beyond the technical and tactical aspects. The increase in income of some of the base’s jewels made the proposals for Cotia’s revelations begin to arrive.

Gabriel Sara, who was often mocked by fans who promised to become astronauts if the midfielder succeeded, is the most recent case. Diniz gave shirt 21 the confidence to ‘explode’. From shy to one of the great players in the squad, with goals and assists, Sara left São Paulo and headed to England, where she will defend Norwich. His transfer was agreed for 9.5 million pounds (approximately R$ 61 million).

Before him, another who seemed to have no solution was Brenner. Revealed in 2017, the talented striker couldn’t get a streak and seemed uninterested. After training him while he was at Fluminense, Diniz asked São Paulo to bring him back. The bet proved right. Brenner formed with Luciano a duo that was characterized by constant movement, which turned both players into top scorers in the season. The financial result appeared when Tricolor negotiated Brenner with Cincinnati FCfrom the United States, for US$ 13 million (R$ 70 million)

“I like to work with the base, and this is a club that needs to train players. A club that has a lot of interest to pay and each sale of the base pays the interest”, said Ceni, after the game with Palmeiras.

Although Diniz’s work ended up without titles in São Paulo, which was eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil by Grêmio, and said goodbye to the Brasileirão, even though it was seven points ahead of the second place, the team presented a pleasant and competitive football for most of the coach’s time at Morumbi.

The consecutive victories over Flamengo, some of them when Ceni commanded Rubro-Negro, were marked. As well as the eliminations for Mirassol, in Paulista, and Lanús, in Sul-Americana. The public discussion with Tchê Tchê too. For having passed the point, Diniz had to apologize to the steering wheel, then at Tricolor.

But the moment in Fluminense is different. In charge of the Rio de Janeiro tricolor since May, he won 12 victories in 18 games. Fluminense has not lost in seven games, with six consecutive victories.