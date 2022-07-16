São Paulo won 15 of 20 playoffs against Palmeiras; see list | Sao Paulo

São Paulo increased its hegemony in the playoffs against Palmeiras, last Thursday, when they eliminated their rival in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in the middle of Allianz Parque, in the penalty shootout.

By securing the spot, Tricolor reached 15 knockouts over Palmeiras in 20 disputed throughout the history of clashes between the teams.

Since 2019, the clubs have met frequently and played well. In the last three years there have been five qualifying disputes, with three classifications for São Paulo and two for Palmeiras. (see list below) .

1 of 2 São Paulo players celebrate classification over Palmeiras — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net São Paulo players celebrate classification over Palmeiras — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

Remember the last five disputes:

2019 – Paulistão Semifinal (Sao Paulo classified)

First leg: Sao Paulo 0 x 0 Palmeiras

Round: Palmeiras 0 x 0 Sao Paulo

Penalties Palmeiras 4 x 5 Sao Paulo

São Paulo eliminates Palmeiras and returns to a state decision after 16 years

2021 – End of Paulistão (Sao Paulo champion)

First leg: Palmeiras 0 x 0 Sao Paulo

Round: Sao Paulo 2 x 0 Palmeiras

São Paulo beats Palmeiras and is champion of São Paulo

2021 – Libertadores Quarterfinals (Palmeiras classified)

One way: Sao Paulo 1 x 1 Palmeiras

Round: Palmeiras 3 x 0 Sao Paulo

Palmeiras eliminates São Paulo and is in the semifinals of Libertadores

2022 – Paulistão Final (Palmeiras champion)

One way: Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras

Round: Palmeiras 4 x 0 Sao Paulo

Best moments of Palmeiras 4 x 0 São Paulo for the final of the Paulista Championship 2022

2022 – Round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil (Sao Paulo classified)

First leg: Sao Paulo 1 x 0 Palmeiras

Round: Palmeiras 2 x 1 Palmeiras

Penalties Palmeiras 3 x 4 Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo winner: Paulista final (1992), Paulista semifinal (1977 – first round, 79, 87 and 98), Paulista Superchampionship semifinal (2002), Rio-São Paulo semifinal (1998 and 2002), Brazil Cup quarterfinals (2000) and Libertadores round of 16 (1994, 2005 and 2006).

Palm trees winner: Laudo Natel Tournament (1972), round of 16 of the Brazilian Championship (2000), semifinal of the Paulista Championship (2008).

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv: