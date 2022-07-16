Saturday: bitter record of this epidemic in the country and in 13 provinces

Admin 46 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

SARS-CoV-2 (CDC)

O Japan had the worst overall of positive tests of this Epidemicclosing with 110,676bringing the accumulated sum to 10,228,981 people infected by coronavirus. It surpassed the peak of 104,000 cases of the sixth wave on February 5.

Advertising

In addition, 13 provinces also embittered recordas okinawa, Aichi and Shizuoka.

The highest rate of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants is that of okinawawith 1,340, three times higher than the country average (410) and twice as many Tokyo (643) and Osaka (604). The second worst index is Shimane (926) and third, Kumamoto (812).

The situation is critical in okinawaas the occupancy rate of beds reached 61% and there are more than health professionals on leave to treat covid, therefore, there is a lack of professionals.

In the Tokai region, Aichi and Shizuoka had a record of new cases, and in nagoya were 2,544, while in Hamamatsu there were 642.

The provinces with the highest numbers are listed below.

  1. Tokyo: 18,919
  2. Osaka: 12,351
  3. Kanagawa: 7,638
  4. aichi: 7,269, record
  5. Fukuoka: 6,588, record
  6. Saitama: 6,115
  7. Chiba: 5,429
  8. Hyogo: 5,068
  9. okinawa: 3,904, record

Other provinces with worrying numbers.

  • Kumamoto: 2,752, record
  • Shizuoka: 2,712, record
  • Kyoto: 2,214
  • Hokkaido: 1,928
  • Kagoshima: 1,701, record
  • Hiroshima: 1,342

Deaths, recoveries and patients undergoing treatment

the day had 20 deathsbeing 2 in Tokyo and 1 in each of the following prefectures: Mie, Saga, Hokkaido, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Miyazaki, Gifu, Iwate, Shimane, Hiroshima, Ehime, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Ibaraki, Shizuka, Kagawa and Kagoshima.

went up to 701,970 the number of patients being treated for covidof which 107 are in serious condition.

In contrast, they are 9,495,427 people recovered from covid.

On Thursday (14) were held 111,158 PCR tests.

See the data of positive tests, by province in Japan. The ones marked in bold are the ones with record.

REGION

 PROVINCE TOTAL
Hokkaido 1,928

Tohoku

 Aomori 975
Iwate 590
miyagi 958
akita 355
Yamagata 321
fukushima 586

Kanto

 Ibaraki 1,145
Tochigi 980
gunma 1,018
Saitama 6,115
Chiba 5,429
Tokyo 18,919
Kanagawa 7,638

Hokuriku

 Niigata 814
Toyama 460
Ishikawa 618
fukui 520

koshin

 Yamanashi 481
nagano 815

tokai

 gifu 1,208
Shizuoka 2,712
aichi 7,269
Mie 1,063

kinki

 Shiga 741
Kyoto 2,214
Osaka 12,351
Hyogo 5,068
nara 1,223
Wakayama 644

Chugoku

 Tottori 370
Shimane 915
okama 873
Hiroshima 1,342
Yamaguchi 770

Shikoku

 tokushima 335
Kagawa 593
Ehime 940
Kochi 427

Kyushu

 fukuoka 6,588
Saga 973
nagasaki 912
kumamoto 2,752
octa 1,097
Miyazaki 1,011
Kagoshima 1,701
okinawa 3,904
airports 15
GRAND TOTAL 110,676 
Fontes: News Digest, Ryukyu Shimpo, CBC TV, Shizuoka Shimbun e NHK

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Death of Japanese prime minister was on the other side of the world, but detail links the case to MS

Former prime minister was shot dead earlier this month (Photo JOHN THYS / AFP) Even …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved