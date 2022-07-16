Saturday: bitter record of this epidemic in the country and in 13 provinces

O Japan had the worst overall of positive tests of this Epidemicclosing with 110,676bringing the accumulated sum to 10,228,981 people infected by coronavirus. It surpassed the peak of 104,000 cases of the sixth wave on February 5.
In addition, 13 provinces also embittered recordas okinawa, Aichi and Shizuoka.
The highest rate of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants is that of okinawawith 1,340, three times higher than the country average (410) and twice as many Tokyo (643) and Osaka (604). The second worst index is Shimane (926) and third, Kumamoto (812).
The situation is critical in okinawaas the occupancy rate of beds reached 61% and there are more than health professionals on leave to treat covid, therefore, there is a lack of professionals.
In the Tokai region, Aichi and Shizuoka had a record of new cases, and in nagoya were 2,544, while in Hamamatsu there were 642.
The provinces with the highest numbers are listed below.
- Tokyo: 18,919
- Osaka: 12,351
- Kanagawa: 7,638
- aichi: 7,269, record
- Fukuoka: 6,588, record
- Saitama: 6,115
- Chiba: 5,429
- Hyogo: 5,068
- okinawa: 3,904, record
Other provinces with worrying numbers.
- Kumamoto: 2,752, record
- Shizuoka: 2,712, record
- Kyoto: 2,214
- Hokkaido: 1,928
- Kagoshima: 1,701, record
- Hiroshima: 1,342
Deaths, recoveries and patients undergoing treatment
the day had 20 deathsbeing 2 in Tokyo and 1 in each of the following prefectures: Mie, Saga, Hokkaido, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Miyazaki, Gifu, Iwate, Shimane, Hiroshima, Ehime, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Ibaraki, Shizuka, Kagawa and Kagoshima.
went up to 701,970 the number of patients being treated for covidof which 107 are in serious condition.
In contrast, they are 9,495,427 people recovered from covid.
On Thursday (14) were held 111,158 PCR tests.
See the data of positive tests, by province in Japan. The ones marked in bold are the ones with record.
|
REGION
|PROVINCE
|TOTAL
|Hokkaido
|1,928
|
Tohoku
|Aomori
|975
|Iwate
|590
|miyagi
|958
|akita
|355
|Yamagata
|321
|fukushima
|586
|
Kanto
|Ibaraki
|1,145
|Tochigi
|980
|gunma
|1,018
|Saitama
|6,115
|Chiba
|5,429
|Tokyo
|18,919
|Kanagawa
|7,638
|
Hokuriku
|Niigata
|814
|Toyama
|460
|Ishikawa
|618
|fukui
|520
|
koshin
|Yamanashi
|481
|nagano
|815
|
tokai
|gifu
|1,208
|Shizuoka
|2,712
|aichi
|7,269
|Mie
|1,063
|
kinki
|Shiga
|741
|Kyoto
|2,214
|Osaka
|12,351
|Hyogo
|5,068
|nara
|1,223
|Wakayama
|644
|
Chugoku
|Tottori
|370
|Shimane
|915
|okama
|873
|Hiroshima
|1,342
|Yamaguchi
|770
|
Shikoku
|tokushima
|335
|Kagawa
|593
|Ehime
|940
|Kochi
|427
|
Kyushu
|fukuoka
|6,588
|Saga
|973
|nagasaki
|912
|kumamoto
|2,752
|octa
|1,097
|Miyazaki
|1,011
|Kagoshima
|1,701
|okinawa
|3,904
|airports
|15
|GRAND TOTAL
|110,676
Fontes: News Digest, Ryukyu Shimpo, CBC TV, Shizuoka Shimbun e NHK