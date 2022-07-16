Saturday’s session today shows Hook: The Return of Captain Hook

The film for the Saturday Session today, July 16, will be the feature Hook – A Volta do Capitão Gancho, from 1991. The TV Globo airing takes place after Jornal Hoje, starting at 2:10 pm (Brasilia time). A classic, the film starring Robin Williams shows the return of Peter Pan to Neverland to save children.

The film of the Saturday Session today (16) is Hook – A Volta do Capitão Hook and is scheduled to start at 2:10 pm, Brasília time), according to the official schedule of Rede Globo, available for consultation online.

In the plot, many years pass and Peter Pan, who now goes by the name Peter Banning, needs to return to Neverland after his children are kidnapped by the feared Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman).

Now, Peter is 40 years old and a little devoted to his family. Too wrapped up in work in the real world, he’s already forgotten his origins and the adventures in the magical land that boys never grow up in. However, everything changes when he needs to save the lives of his children. To help him with the task, he has the help of Tinkerbell.

In December of last year, the film directed by Steven Spielberg celebrated its 30th anniversary in the United States. In Brazil, the film arrived with a little delay and was only seen by the public from April 1992.

Original Title: Hook

Year of Production: 1991

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins, Maggie Smith

Nationality: American

Watch the trailer and remember the feature:

The protagonist of the film, Robin Williams died in 2014

Robin Williams, who plays the adult Peter Pan in the movie Saturday Today, died in August 2014. The veteran actor, one of Hollywood’s most famous names, was found dead in his home in Tiburon, Bay Area. from San Francisco. The cause of death was asphyxiation by hanging.

After investigations by the Marin County Police, the death was ruled a suicide. The famous’s wife said in a statement at the time that Robin struggled with anxiety and depression. In addition, the actor was also dealing with the early stages of Parkinson’s, a disease that he had not yet revealed to the public.

Robin Williams began his career in television and film in the late 1970s. He was successful in comedies, but later showed that he also had a talent for drama. Over his years in the industry, he has been nominated for an Oscar four times and won the statuette once, in 1998 for his supporting role in Good Will Hunting.

Programming – Globo will show more films today

In addition to Hook – A Volta do Capitão Hook in the Saturday Session film today, Globo’s schedule has three more films in the pipeline: one will air on Supercine, after Altas Horas, and the other two throughout the early hours of Saturday. for Sunday, after the re-presentation of the telenovela Cara e Coragem.

00:20 – Supercine – Little Miss Sunshine: In this two-time Oscar-winning feature film, an unconventional little girl travels with her whole family in a van to reach a pre-teen beauty pageant. A clumsy father, a son who took a vow of silence, a grandfather who was kicked out of a nursing home, a brother-in-law who just got out of a clinic after a suicide attempt and a mother who tries to keep everything in place come together to take the little girl during a three-day trip, which is complete chaos.

The feature was released in 2006, has 1 hour and 41 minutes in its original version and features Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, Steve Carell and Toni Collette in the cast.

02h50 – Owl I – Foxcatcher – A Story That Shocked The World: This film will begin after the performance of Face and Courage and tells the true story of a crime that shook the Olympic sport in the United States. Greco-Roman wrestling champion Mark Schultz spent his life training with his older brother David. However, one day he receives an offer that is difficult to refuse from millionaire Jonn Du Pont. He starts to live on the rich man’s property, but a dangerous path begins in his life.

The feature is from 2014, has 2 hours and 14 minutes in total and is starring actors Steve Carell, Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo.

4:30 am – Corujão II – Love in Sampa: to close the night, a Brazilian feature film from 2015 with Rodrigo Lombardi will be shown. In the film’s story, Cosmo is a taxi driver who travels around São Paulo and receives a proposal from Mauro: to record the testimonies of his passengers about what they love in the capital of São Paulo.

In addition to Lombardi, actors Bianca Muller, Bruna Lombardi, Eduardo Moscovis, Eduardo Moscovis, Mariana Lima, Tiago Abravanel, among others, also appear in the film.

