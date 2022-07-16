Serie D: America ranks second and will face Jacuipense – 07/16/2022 – News

América beat Sousa/PB by 2-1, this Saturday afternoon (16), at the Marizão stadium, in Sousa. The result qualified the potiguar team for the second phase of Série D and the combination of results left Alvirrubro in second place in Group C, with 24 points. In the “mata-mata” he will face Jacuipense.

Canindé Pereira

América went to the field with the same team that thrashed Crato/CE 8-1, in the previous round of the competition, at Arena das Dunas, in Natal. The team spent the week with closed training sessions for fans and the press. That’s why there was speculation that changes could arise for the dispute at the Marizão stadium.

Alvirrubro, in the history of the confrontation against the “Dinosaur” team, only had victories in the retrospect of the duel. There were three games and three American victories. The potiguar team had scored eight goals and conceded only two from Paraíba.

Despite the need to win to guarantee themselves in the next stage of the competition, without depending on results, América adopted a more defensive posture and began to be pressured by the home team, mainly from the right with Iranílson, a former Alvirrubro player.

Sousa then threatened for the first time in the game. At 11 minutes, Jô Boy appeared well on the left side, easily passed the marker and crossed. The ball passed through the entire area scaring the American crowd.

However, in the next move, the threat became reality. At 18, Iranílson gave a lift pass to the middle and found Juninho. The attacker dominated and “filled his foot”. The ball went straight to the goal of Bruno Pianissola, indefensible.

In the 29th minute, forward Wallace Pernambucano missed an incredible goal two meters from the goal and without a goalkeeper. In the bid, Elvinho received in the area, made a great move and left shirt 9 alone to score, but he deflected badly and the ball passed over the goal.

The “Dinosaur” got his change a minute later. Iranílson, who played almost like a winger on the right, placed it under the marker’s legs and kicked. Bruno saved America, who went to halftime losing 1-0.

América came back with another posture for the second half and in 11 minutes turned the game around with two goals from Wallace Pernbucano. The first of them, at 11 minutes, came in a good turn of the attacker inside the area.

The second alvirrubro goal came from a good play in the middle. Araújo noticed shirt 9 in front and threw it. The “Tanque” showed all the coldness and only deflected the goalkeeper Ricardo, replacing América in the next phase, regardless of any other result in group C of the Fourth Division.

Leandro Sena’s team dominated the game and created two chances to kill the game. First with Araújo who didn’t kick and preferred to pass to Iago to kick badly. In the second move Elvinho arrived well but the goalkeeper Ricardo saved Sousa from taking another one.

After that, it was just a matter of holding the home team. The American marking improved, did not give space to the rival that tried in every way to pressure, but could not. Leandro Sena’s team managed to keep possession of the ball and made a lot of celebration after the final whistle.