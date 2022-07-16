Sixth edition of “Rolê Gloob” celebrates ten years of Gloob – TELA VIVA News

DEBUT 07/15/2022, 18:46

Sixth edition of “Rolê Gloob” celebrates ten years of Gloob

The new edition of the program “Rolê Gloob” will be in a festive atmosphere as the “Rolê Gloob 10 years” will have a differentiated schedule to celebrate the channel’s anniversary. From July 20th, the special version of “Rolê” will bring the casts of “DPA – Detetives do Prédio Azul” and “Bugados”, which will form two teams to compete in challenges inspired by attractions that aired on Gloob over those ten years. The game show will feature music, tributes and guaranteed fun for children. The program – which will have the unprecedented sponsorship of School of Rock – arrives with five episodes and will be commanded, once again, by the duo of presenters Pedro Motta (detective Pippo) and Nicole Orsini (sorceress Berenice).

The challenges of this edition are given special names to honor some of the channel’s main productions: Detective, Flibisbolê, Storm Trolls and Tem Criança na Festinha, among others. And this time, “Rolê Gloob 10 anos” will have five musical numbers, one per episode, in addition to two original songs.

“The ‘Rolê Gloob’ is in a festive mood! And to celebrate in style, we renewed the scenario that already arrives dressed in Gloob’s new visual identity. In these five more than special programs, we will remember stories, moments and remarkable characters , all this with games that will guarantee a lot of fun for the players and the public at home”, declares Flávia Costa, Original Content Manager of the Children’s Unit at Globo.

Still in the spirit of celebration, each program will have two challenges and a quiz about Gloob, in which the person who hits the “roller” button answers first. The teams will need to race against time and, for that, the two teams have already been formed: “Bugados Turbinados” will be composed by Gabriel Miller, Sienna Belle, Ryancarlos de Oliveira, Manuella Blear and Isabella Casarini; the team “Invincible Detectives”, will be formed by Nathália Costa, Stefano Agostini, Samuel Minervino, Letícia Braga and Cléo Faria. In each episode, six players and one more guest participate, who will help the groups with their knowledge of the channel. Maitê Padilha, Letícia Pedro, Laura Castro, Bruna Laynes and Davi Fields will be the special participants of this edition.

Episodes will air at 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 20th, 22nd, 25th and 27th, and the grand finale will be on the 29th – which will feature ten participants plus a special guest. There are also reruns scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 pm. In addition to music and fun, the winning team will win prizes in this special edition. The “Rolê Gloob 10 anos” is a co-production of Conspiração Filmes and Estúdios Globo, with general direction by Gabriel Edel.

Related