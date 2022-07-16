Born in Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo França, CEO of Celcoin, lives in São Paulo with his family, where he founded the fintech of financial and banking infrastructure that today serves more than 200 customers, including digital banks, fintechs and other financial institutions. In her spare time, França likes to play sports and consume content on the subject. “Football, tennis, basketball, chess… Sport is an addiction”, says the executive who recommends the series “Lakers: Time to Win”, from HBO Max.

Sport is an addiction, says Brazilian fintech CEO. Photo: Getty Images.

The recommended reading is a book that describes the story of the well-known investor Warren Buffett and seven other CEOs who, according to França, “are off the radar, but have generated value for a long time”: “The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success” by Jr. Thorndike, William N.

With a background of more than 15 years in the financial market and an academic background that combines finance and technology, França founded Celcoin in 2016, when everything was still undergrowth in the fintech world. Since then, the company’s shelf, which had a prepaid digital account as its only product, has gained a variety of solutions not only to serve end customers (who today total more than 9 million monthly), but to serve the market with financial and banking technology: the infrastructure includes APIs (application programming interfaces) to enable PIX transactions, withdrawals, transfers, automatic debits, bill payments, taxes, mobile recharges and gift cards.

“Over time, we saw a very high demand from fintechs, digital banks, mid-sized banks and non-financial companies wanting to connect to the services we had built. So we pivoted and became an infrastructure provider for these players”, reveals França, who currently serves more than 200 clients with this profile.

Career in the financial market

Marcelo França has a degree in Technology from PUC-RJ, an MBA in Finance from IBMEC-RJ and a PhD in Artificial Intelligence from PUC-RJ. The now CEO and founder of Celcoin had stints at Banco Bozano Simonsen, participated in the launch of the brokerage Investshop.com, and served as CTO of Lemon Bank, the first Brazilian bank focused on correspondent banking, sold to Banco do Brasil in 2011.