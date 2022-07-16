Studies show that a baby’s learning can serve as a breakthrough for AI

Trinity College neuroscientists say that babies can help unlock the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI). The paper, published in the scientific journal Nature Machine Intelligence, outlines the principles of how babies absorb information and how it can be replicated for application in AI. So, check out more information about how a baby’s learning can serve as a breakthrough for artificial intelligence!

The advancement in AI machines

Trinity College scientist Lorijn Zaadnoordijk explains that all the amazing developments in artificial intelligence have been made because of machine learning that uses a large amount of data to train models of artificial neural networks.

However, the scientist went on to say that progress in many areas has been slowed down, as the databases for improving machine learning need to be managed and powered by human minds.

But with his theory, he claims that learning can be done more efficiently, since that’s not how babies learn. This happens when babies experience the world around them, sometimes even seeing it once.

Three important factors for an AI to have quality

The article identifies three crucial factors for an AI to achieve the quality and speed of a baby’s learning.

The first is that children’s information processing is guided and limited;

The second is that they learn through diverse and multimodal inputs;

Finally, babies’ input is shaped by development and active learning.

The idea of ​​the research is to explore which concepts have not yet been properly applied in the development of artificial intelligence and improve them to produce a system that can learn without being supervised.

Implement the child learning process

According to the study, to apply children’s learning processes to AIs, they need to establish their preferences from the beginning to be able to shape learning.

They also need richer data that represents the world, not just images and spreadsheets. Thus, it is important to understand what the surroundings, the sounds, the smells and the taste of things are like.

Finally, machines also require development trajectories defined by researchers. Just as children have different stimuli over time, it is important to replicate this behavior by giving computers different experiences and networks as they “grow up”.