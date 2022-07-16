Suicide Squad director teases new spin-off series

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, has teased fans with a much-requested new spin-off series.

The DC movie that was a critical success in 2021, The Suicide Squad opened doors for HBO Max’s spin-off series Peacemaker.

Continues after advertising

Gunn, series creator, writer and director, responded to a fan curious about his upcoming projects. When asked if he would be open to doing a series with Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, the filmmaker revealed that he would (via ScreenRant).

“I’m always open to working with Idris again (and Bloodsport). It’s just a matter of me only having a few hours in the day,” Gunn wrote.

Gunn is currently involved in several projects at DC, as well as the second season of Peacemaker and a series with Viola Davis about Amanda Waller.

I’m always open to working with Idris again (and Bloodsport). It’s just a matter of I only have so many hours in the day. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 14, 2022

What we know about the Amanda Waller series

It will be a continuation of Peacemaker of sorts, focusing on the public revelation about Amanda Waller’s work with Task Force X, made by her own daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks).

Viola Davis will return to the role she played in The Suicide Squad (2016), The Suicide Squad (2021) and the Peacemaker series. James Gunn will write the screenplay.

There is no release date for the series about Amanda Waller, on HBO Max.