Super curious facts about the school Cristiano Ronaldo’s children attend

In general, when thinking about professional gamers, one of the first things that comes to mind is the luxury life they lead, like expensive cars, trips and big mansions. In the case of some superstars, such as Cristiano Ronaldothis may even be true, but the stars also invest in the same proportion in the education of your kids. Get to know some super curious facts about the school in which they study.

Read more: International Schools Arrive in Japan and Attract Wealthy Chinese Families

The Portuguese football player sends his children (Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Alana and the twins Eva and Mateo) to Rileys School in the UK. A reference in the country, in addition to state-of-the-art education and structure, the institution aims to identify the talents of each child, whether academic, musical, theatrical or even sports.

Different math model

At Ryleys, students are subjected to a math model with an approach known as “Singapore” that adheres to the Asian city-state’s problem-free math scheme. Through it, the goal is to capitalize on students’ ability to think deeply about the concepts they are learning, as well as build self-confidence in individuals from an early age.

Academic success is not the only reward

Artistic and sporting talents are greatly encouraged at school. Even students between 1 and 11 years old enjoy weekly music classes with frequent musical performances. Therefore, they are not only rewarded for their academic achievements, but also for their other talents, behavior, and even good deeds.

global perspective

Ryleys has a custom model called “Global Perspectives”, which works with history, geography, beliefs and values. In this case, students are educated about the dependency between human society, cultural diversity and human rights justice, sustainability and conflict resolution. Thus, children can gain different insights and cultural practices.

Cristiano Ronaldo is known worldwide for his discipline and focus, so it is normal that he seeks the best possible quality for his children’s education.