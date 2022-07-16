Supercine: Globo shows the movie ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ this Saturday (16/07/2022)

Globo selected a dramedy for this Saturday’s Supercine (16). The movie that will air It is Little Miss Sunshinewhich was originally released in 2006 and airs from 0:20, right after Altas Horas.

The American feature film is directed by filmmakers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. The film is packed with movie stars like Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin and Paul Dano.

Synopsis and trailer for today’s Supercine

In the movie Little Miss Sunshine which Globo shows this Saturday (16) at Supercine, little Olive’s dream is to participate in the Little Miss Sunshine contest.

She then embarks on a fun and touching journey with her father, uncle, grandfather, brother and mother. The family has to race against time so that Olive arrives on time and can make the presentation created by her grandfather.

Watch the trailer for Little Miss Sunshine:

More movies on Globe

Globo will show more blockbusters in the early hours of Saturday (16) to Sunday (17). The carioca broadcaster has cast two films for Corujão, which is now shown only on weekends.

Soon after the re-presentation of the day’s chapter of the soap opera Cara e Coragem, Globo airs Corujão. The first film to be shown will be Foxcatcher – A Story That Shocked the World. In the film, Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling champion Mark Schultz has always trained with his older brother David, who is also a legend in the sport. Until, one day, he receives an invitation to visit millionaire John Du Pont at his mansion. Passionate about the sport, Du Pont offers Mark to join his own team, Foxcatcher, where he would have all the necessary conditions to improve. Attracted by the salary and living conditions offered, Mark accepts the proposal and, thus, moves into a house on the millionaire’s property. Gradually they become friends, but Du Pont’s difficult personality causes Mark to end up following a dangerous path for an athlete.

Soon after, at 4:30 am, Corujão II exhibits Love in Sampa. In the film, Cosmo is a taxi driver who loves to drive around São Paulo. One day, when meeting Mauro in a bar, he receives an unusual proposal: to record testimonials from passengers in his taxi, in which people would talk about what they like in São Paulo. The idea is part of an advertising campaign conceived by Mauro, which aims to raise the self-esteem of São Paulo residents in relation to the city. At the same time, aspiring actress Carol and her friend Mabel arrive late to an audition for a play. There they meet Matheus, a womanizing director who soon becomes interested in both of them. There is also the businesswoman Anis, who is fighting a power struggle with the ambitious Lucas, and also the couple formed by Raduan and Ravid, who intend to make the union official soon.

The schedules are published by Globo in its official schedule and may change.