Supercine movie 7/16/2022 – Little Miss Sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine movie

At the “Supercine” this Saturday, 07/16, you can watch the movie “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), which is directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton.

Synopsis: The Hoovers are a chaotic family run by Sheryl. The father is a failure, the grandfather is rebellious and the son and uncle have problems. Even so, they team up on a trip to support their youngest in a beauty contest.

Original Title: Little Miss Sunshine

Cast: Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, Paul Dano

Voice actors: Alessandra Araújo; Flora Paulita; Francisco Bretas; Luiz Carlos De Moraes; Sérgio Moreno; Wendel Bezerra

Nationality: American

Comedy genre

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 14

Box office: 101 million dollars

Check out the trailer:

Today’s Supercine movie, 07/16/2022

  • Little Miss Sunshine
  • When and what time does it start? today, Saturday, from 00:20 (Brasilia time)
  • Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.

