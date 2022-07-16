Supercine movie 7/16/2022 – Little Miss Sunshine

At the “Supercine” this Saturday, 07/16, you can watch the movie “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), which is directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton.
Synopsis: The Hoovers are a chaotic family run by Sheryl. The father is a failure, the grandfather is rebellious and the son and uncle have problems. Even so, they team up on a trip to support their youngest in a beauty contest.
Original Title: Little Miss Sunshine
Cast: Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, Paul Dano
Voice actors: Alessandra Araújo; Flora Paulita; Francisco Bretas; Luiz Carlos De Moraes; Sérgio Moreno; Wendel Bezerra
Nationality: American
Comedy genre
Rating System: Not recommended for children under 14
Box office: 101 million dollars
Check out the trailer:
- Little Miss Sunshine
- When and what time does it start? today, Saturday, from 00:20 (Brasilia time)
- Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.
