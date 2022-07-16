The 10 most watched movies of the week (07/16/2022)

The list of the 10 most watched movies of the second week of July is surprising. That’s because, for the first time in a long time, Top Gun: Indomitable Aces makes room for other features.







Photo: Paramount Pictures, MGM, Marvel / Canaltech

The news this time is Major, Licorice Pizza (nominated for an Oscar in 2022) and Innocent or Guilty?, which was successful again with the audience after a long time of its debut. Already the stamped stickers are repeated changing only the position in the list. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Return Home and Sonic 2: The Movie they seem to have really won over the audience and the hearts of the fans.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure the audience of movies on streaming and video on demand services. For now, the best way to do this is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also in which streaming content is available.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.

10. Major

&amp;nbsp;

Based on a true story, the film traces the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from childhood to the fateful November 26, 2008, when he saved countless hostages from the terrorists who wreaked havoc at the Taj Mahal in Mumbai, India.

Released in 2022 and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the feature mixes drama, action and adventure in two and a half hours of screen time.

Major is available on Netflix.

9. Licorice Pizza

&amp;nbsp;

Nominated for the 2022 Oscar in the Best Picture category, this feature is debuting on our most watched list. Paul Thomas Anderson’s romantic comedy (Magnolia) tells the love story between Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman).

The idea of ​​the feature is to portray the complexity of first love, because between the protagonists there is a 10-year age difference that makes it difficult for the couple to live this romance. The plot takes place in 1973 and, in addition to the typical costumes, it has a beautiful soundtrack.

Licorice Pizza is available to rent on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

8. Not guilty or guilty?

&amp;nbsp;

Released in 2003, this film is again successful with the public and enters the list of the 10 most watched. Directed by Alan Parker, it tells the story of David Gale, an activist fighting the death penalty. It turns out that, after an accusation of violence and murder against his colleague Constance Harraway, the man ends up behind bars and is sentenced to death row.

A few days before his execution, he agrees to interview Bitsey Bloom, an award-winning journalist. Now she will try to gather the evidence she has to understand if David is innocent or guilty. Addressing a controversial topic, this drama stars Kevin Spacey, Kate Winslet and Laura Linney.

Innocent or Guilty? is available on Netflix.

7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

&amp;nbsp;

It seems that superheroes continue to win over the audience. Once again, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness appears on our list of most watched movies. It is part of the MCU (Marvel Universe) and shows the protagonist on a journey into the unknown, crossing alternate realities in the Multiverse to face a new and dangerous adversary.

To live this adventure, he will have the help of mystical allies (some new and others already known). It is worth remembering that the feature was released in 2022 and is part of the saga that began in 2016 with the film Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available on Disney+.

6. The Lost City

&amp;nbsp;

Returning to our list of most watched movies, this feature with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, tells the story of a successful author who writes adventure books, whose covers are stars by the model Alan. She is kidnapped by a crazy man (and millionaire) who claims she knows where the treasures described in her books are hidden.

This insane fact lands the author in trouble, and now only one person can save her; Alan, the handsome model. Mixing action, adventure and comedy, and having an all-star cast, the lost city has everything to be a good option for those who want to have fun.

The film is available on Claro TV+ and for rent or purchase at the Microsoft Store.

5. Occupation

&amp;nbsp;

Fifth on our list is this sci-fi movie set in a small Australian town. There, the entire population is annihilated by an alien attack and only a group of civilians survives and manages to flee the occupation.

With no way out, they form a local army to try to fight enemy forces and survive. The film is from 2018 and features Bruce Spence, Izzy Stevens, Aaron Jeffery, Jacqueline McKenzie and others.

occupation is available on Prime Video and for rent on Apple TV+

4. Sonic 2: The Movie

&amp;nbsp;

The blue hedgehog really won the hearts of fans and made it another week on our list. Based on the video game of the same name, the film sees Sonic team up with the fox Tails in an attempt to join forces to defeat Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who is in search of the mystical emerald to dominate and destroy the world. But, it will not be an easy task, since the villain is allied with Knuckles to steal the gem.

Sonic 2: The Movie is available for purchase and rental on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and the Microsoft Store.

3. Spider-Man: No Return Home

&amp;nbsp;

Like Doctor Strange, the Spider-Man movie has remained firm in the ranking of the most watched films of the week. Oscillating between positions, the feature is almost always in the top 3 and this time was no different. The history of Spider-Man: No Return Home shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), whose identity has been revealed, turning to Doctor Strange to return to anonymity.

The problem is that for that to happen, the former Sorcerer Supreme will have to perform a spell that will cause reality to go off-axis, bringing villains and allies from other realities into the MCU. Thus, it is possible to see the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and even the Spiders, played by Tobey Maguire and Andre Garfield.

in streaming, Spider-Man: No Return Home is available for purchase and rent on Google Play, Apple TV+, Microsoft Store and Prime Video.

2. Uncharted: Off the Map

&amp;nbsp;

Like this Sonic 2: The Movie, uncharted is a work based on a video game franchise. The film tells the story of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) who, together, set out on an adventure in search of “the greatest treasure ever found”, but end up being pursued by a group of mercenaries who also search for the lost treasure.

It is worth remembering that the film is not simply an adaptation of one of the games in the saga, but a prequel, telling a story that took place before the facts shown in the games. The cast also includes Antonio Banderas, Bryan Cranston, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

uncharted is available on HBO Max and for rent on Apple TV+.

1. The Man of the North

&amp;nbsp;

Climbing a few spots on the list and reaching number one, this Viking action movie (which was one of the most anticipated of 2022) tells a story of revenge and madness. The plot takes place in the year 914, when Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) is about to come of age and take the place of his father, King Horvendill (Ethan Hawke), who ends up being brutally murdered.

The prince testifies that the culprit of the crime is his uncle, who even kidnapped his mother. Blinded by rage, the boy promises he will take revenge and, twenty years later, returns to fulfill his promise. The film, which is over two hours long, premiered in May 2022 and still features Nicole Kidman in the cast.

the man of the north is available on Claro TV+, Google Play and Prime Video

Trending on Canaltech: