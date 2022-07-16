The end of Instagram? Why fans and influencers are giving up on the network

Influencers depend on good relationships with the social networks that help distribute their content. So it’s alarming when they put their fears aside and openly talk about problems on some platform. And, recently, the ball of the moment is Instagram.

In recent weeks, science popularizer Pirula, financial educator Nath Finanças, gamer Samira Close and the film critic Pablo Villaça were some who vented on Twitter.

Instagram sucks, now the timeline shows more posts from who I DON’T follow than from who I follow. What is the purpose of following people then? Although I shouldn’t be surprised, it’s not the only network to do this.

Well, there’s live today on the channel, on youtube, 20 hours. — Pirula (@Pirulla25) July 5, 2022

Discontent is not unique to great content creators. Last week, tilt heard from several people who have a professional or personal account on Instagram. All unanimously declared to be dissatisfied with the changes in the platform, especially due to the drop in engagement, uncritical reorganization of the feed and constant technical problems.

“Before, on a day with low engagement, my stories had 200 views. Now, it reaches 20, which is ridiculous, because it doesn’t even deliver to the closest people”, says businesswoman Deborah de Melo, 33, who manages the network of your fitness clothing store, @t2b.fitness.

According to her, her posts continue to follow the same model and she can’t see “a pattern” between what would be a good day and a bad day for engagement.

“Many followers simply say they don’t receive my posts. Content that used to deliver great, lately ‘flopa’. This is very discouraging and I’ve been reducing the frequency of posts, because it’s not always possible to make Reels [vídeo]“, laments the businesswoman.

Anxiety crisis

Isabela Andrade, professor of Social Network Management and partner at the communication school Berlin Digital, says that the changes in the platform and the drop in performance of the accounts have made many people give up on Instagram, abandon their profile and even develop anxiety attacks. and stress.

This was the case of advertising worker Camilla Guerra, 26 years old. She even published a post on her feed announcing a temporary leave, because the race for engagement was taking a toll on her mental health. “I think that not only am I hostage to the algorithm, but I also have bad content. Or else I’m not good.”

Camilla said she doesn’t like the idea of ​​having to trend or go viral to get more engagement. For her, her followers are part of her community because they identify with her content and she shouldn’t need to sponsor it or “do a little dance” to reach them.

“When I felt engulfed, with anxiety attacks and waiting a lot for numbers, I preferred to distance myself”, Camilla confessed to tilt. He said that today he prefers TikTok, where he can have fun and enjoy it in a lighter way. “I don’t have to worry about likes, nor about growing too much”.

TikTok, the Insta Executioner

Ironically, Camilla’s migration to TikTok is all Instagram has been trying to avoid in recent months. The competing social network, created in China in 2014, is growing at unbridled speed — in December, it already had more than a billion active users, touching Insta’s 1.2 billion.

According to a report from the Business of Apps website, in 2021, TikTok revenue rose 142% over the previous year, reaching $4.6 billion.

The reaction of the competition (including YouTube and even Twitter) was to copy the format of short vertical videos. And it’s Instagram’s insistence on so-called Reels that may have been the final straw for many longtime fans.

The perception is that, as a way of stimulating this production, the platform only distributes short videos. Anyone who doesn’t want to “dance to the music” (literally) sees the reach of posts drastically reduced.

No, I don’t accept Instagram forcing me to dance to reach people who ALREADY FOLLOW ME. If I don’t post 65446 reels they don’t deliver to those who already follow me. — Nath Finance (@nathfinancas) July 5, 2022

The opinion was reverberated by several followers.

insta is now a video social network, UNFORTUNATELY the only content that will be delivered to the general public is reels, anything else you post is a waste of time — paty (@patymagal) July 5, 2022

Going to the competition

In a comment on Pirulla’s post, follower Nívea Alves (@NiveaAlves16) confessed:

I’m almost abandoned Instagram — Nivy?? (@NiveaAlves16) July 5, 2022

There are people who aren’t even thinking about it: they’ve already made the decision, motivated by the constant changes, the charge to make Reels, the instability or the disorganization of the feed (which is also delivering more Reels, including “suggestions” of accounts that the user does not follow ).

Seriously, I gave up on insta. It’s a GARBAGE

It doesn’t open anything, it doesn’t load anything, things are all disappearing

Oh for the love right — GeoShine (@aspiregirll) July 6, 2022

i will never delete it, i have a huge affection for my account and the people on it, but i gave up on insta a while ago — kittyzinea (@kittyzineaa) July 6, 2022

Businesswoman Deborah de Melo, from T2B Fitness, said she tested it out with TikTok and liked the results. “I got over 25k views even with an account with only six followers. That would never happen on Instagram, even if I use Reels. Depending on the niche and type of business, it’s more worthwhile these days to invest in organic traffic through TikTok”.

Journalist Anamaria Nascimento, 33, is also opting for the path of other social networks. “In the beginning, we tried to change, adapting to the news on Instagram, but later, analyzing it more strategically, it no longer made sense to look for something to ‘please’ the network and not our audience. In the end, Instagram was no longer our priority “, comments.

She currently manages two professional profiles: a law firm and a gastronomy firm. “In the case of the office, the constant updates on Instagram generated a change in our strategic position in the networks and we started to bet more on LinkedIn. In the coffee shop guide, they generated a disincentive in the production of content and I have been without it for more than a month. post anything”, he says.

Although it has added the controversial “Shop” button to help entrepreneurs on the platform, Instagram reduces the revenue of some of them by reducing the reach of photo posts.

“The interactions in the profiles converted into sales and this has not happened anymore. We noticed that, especially in other states, our posts are no longer delivered”, laments Simone Medeiros, 37, from @mariapaninho and @mariapaninhobaby accounts.

She compares: “Before, a story was viewed by 1,400 people, now that number is at 400 views at most. In the feed, photos that had 800 likes now have 30”.

“There are few interactions, even producing more videos and trying to keep up with what the experts do. I think the algorithm delivers a lot of the same. In my personal feed, I see the same photos of the same people and a lot of sponsored content”, says Simone.

With the disincentive, she is investing in alternative platforms, such as Pinterest and also BeReal – a photo platform similar to Instagram, but which prohibits the use of filters.

The mentor Amanda Bertato, who manages a page with 50,000 followers, says that at the beginning of the changes to Instagram, she lost three thousand followers. Her alternative strategy was to invest in YouTube.

“The ‘problem’ comes from the platform and its updates. Despair can take over and the person may think it’s with their page. That’s where I find the cause of failure on this platform, because either you understand and make peace with the algorithm, or you despair,” says Amanda.

Other options cited by Tilt’s interviewees were Snapchat, precursor of Storeis format videos, and VSCO, which initially aimed to edit images and today has become a social network.

The latter, in particular, is sought after by professionals whose work is primarily visual but doesn’t easily convert to video, such as photographers and illustrators — two segments that helped popularize Instagram when it first appeared way back in 2010.

What does Instagram say?

The company claims to be investing in videos because this format has become the favorite of those who consume content on social networks. “This does not mean that other formats, such as photos, are no longer relevant or integrated into the application, but it shows that Instagram today is a different platform from when it was launched, and has evolved over time in its most diverse possibilities and formats”.

According to Instagram, it is important for people to test the different functions and tools of the platform to understand the one that best serves their audience.

The company explains that Reels brings the proposal to reach new audiences, while Stories aim to bring the creator closer to their community. The feed would be a kind of profile showcase.

“There are several ways to understand what works best for your audience in terms of engagement,” the platform said in a statement.

*Contributed to the article Henrique Casagranda, media director at Cadastra, a marketing and technology solutions company