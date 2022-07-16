‘The Killer: The First Target’ and the Failures That Turned ‘Gold’ on Netflix

All those who lived in the beginnings of video rental stores – still in the days of VHS tapes, long before the creation of the now extinct DVDs – know very well the phenomenon brought by them that benefited some films and cinema in general. Before video stores, the only way to watch a movie was in theaters and on TV channels. With the advent of rental companies, many productions gained survival. Believe it or not, but now-loved movies like Blade Runner – The Android Hunter and The Enigma of Another World (coincidentally, both turning 40 in 2022), were not successful in their passage through the big screen, for example, being rediscovered a little while later by another audience. The rental audience. This audience was not necessarily the same as in movie theaters. Just like today’s streaming audience, the so-called Netflix generation, is not necessarily the same audience that witnessed the premiere of certain movies in theaters. And just like in the past, dozens of productions are given a second chance to find their audience, even in some cases taking five years or more. Nothing is created, everything is copied – even cyclical trends, as much as many think this is new.

Thinking about the survival that many movies have been gaining thanks to Netflix, we prepared another short list of 10 productions that did not hit the target as planned when they went through theaters, but are currently pleasing the Netflix audience. Check it out and be sure to read the other articles in this column at the links below.

We start the list with the movie that motivated the article. The idea behind this American Assassin (in the original title) was to serve as a vehicle of action for the young actor Dylan O’Brien be elevated to the star post after the franchise Maze Runner (although it is reported that Chris Hemsworth was the studio’s first choice). Did not work. Based on the book by Vince Flynn and with a script signed by the talented filmmaker Edward Zwick, the plot features O’Brien playing Jason Bourne. The cast also has the great Michael Keatonwhich for many was the real attraction. The killer was released five years ago, in 2017, in theaters, but many had not even heard of it. With a budget of $33 million, it made $36 million in the US, and $67 million worldwide. On Netflix, it has conquered viewers by being in the top 10 of the platform.

Another one that has been appearing in the top 10 of Netflix is ​​one of the many obscure productions of the great Nicolas Cage. The actor’s name returned to the public’s lips this year, thanks to the success of The Weight of Talent, Cage’s first film to be shown in Brazilian theaters in at least six years. This fact may have helped to arouse interest in this 2019 work, which went completely blank in all corners of the world where it was shown – in Brazil and far away from cinemas. In the plot, Cage gives a “Dial M to Kill” and decides to pay his wife’s lover to kill her. The thriller grossed just $500,000 above its $5 million budget.

Another film that only half a dozen knew about, this production starring Kieffer Sutherlandthe eternal Jack Bauer of 24 hours, is no less than seven years old, having premiered in 2015. The feature was shown at the prestigious Toronto festival. Sutherland wanted to find a project in which she could act alongside her father, the legendary Donald Sutherland. And the option was for this western where they play father and son. Kieffer plays a gunslinger trying to make peace with his father (Donald), a reverend. The cast also includes the 90’s muse, Demi Moore. The western also found its way into Netflix’s top 10, even though it lost $1 million at the box office from its $11 million budget.

speaking of Chris HemsworthSony thought that the charismatic star would be the solution to its problems when it came to continuing one of its most profitable properties: MIB men in Black. It didn’t seem to be wrong. Even more so when the plan was to get him back together with his screen partner in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson. The duo had displayed explosive chemistry in the Marvel movie. It didn’t work out very well and what was supposed to be the salvation of the crop ended up as the most forgettable and without salt of the four films – far from what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones they had built. With a budget of US$111 million, the film took in US$80 million in the US and US$253 million worldwide, throwing water on plans for a sequel. But when it debuted on Netflix, things changed.

the star Tom Cruise is currently enjoying the overwhelming success of Top Gun: Maverick at the box office this year. The film received the most positive critical reviews of her entire career, and became the biggest financial success of her filmography as well. But not only of successes lived the actor. By the way, going back twelve years, we will come across Explosive encounter, one of the most generic films on his resume, and one that hardly anyone remembers. The fact is, the feature debuted in theaters in 2010 with pretensions to be a blockbuster. The proposal here was to bring Cruise to Cameron Diaz for an action-packed romantic comedy. However, few bought the idea of ​​this production by the director James Mangold (logan). With a budget of nearly $120 million, the film grossed $76 million in the US and $261 million worldwide, proving to be one of Cruise’s less impressive efforts. But it was only on Netflix for the public to rediscover it.

Some movies on the list are so obscure they look like they were released straight to video. This is the case with this comedy that plays a lot with science fiction. But the film was released in theaters in 2011, at least in the US – since after its failure there, here in Brazil the option was really the home video market. The idea itself is very good, and it shows two card-carrying nerds taking the road to travel to their dream of consumption: San Diego Comic Con. Living the duo, the longtime collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (from the Cornetto trilogy). Here, however, we do not have any involvement from the director. Edgar Wright. On the way, they end up meeting a real alien, but unlike Spielberg’s movie, this alien is smart, speaks our language (with the voice of Seth Rogen) and loves a joke. With a budget of US$40 million, the film earned US$37 million in the US and US$97 million worldwide. When it came out on Netflix, audiences embraced it as if they were receiving a never-before-seen movie.

We feel almost a physical pain when certain movies that we expected a lot and had great potential end up not satisfying. Movie buffs are like that. But when we talk about Night shadowsthe reaction is practically unanimous and few are the defenders of this project of Johnny Depp and Tim Burton. Pretending to be the new The Addams Family, the film is based on a novel series from the 1960s, of which the star Johnny Depp was an avowed fan. Thus, for years the actor developed the project to take a film version of his beloved show from paper. And for the task he chose his friend Tim Burton. Something, however, was not in tune, and with negative reviews, Night shadows became one of Depp and Burton’s least memorable partnerships, grossing $79 million in the US on a budget of $150 million. But… you already know, the younger ones who had never heard of this movie (which turns ten years old in 2022), thought they were discovering gunpowder on the platform.

We can say that this passengerswho is turning six years old in 2022, was the first big hit suffered in the career of the then unattainable muse of cinema, Jennifer Lawrence. The young actress emerged into the world of cinema soon carrying an Oscar nomination under her arm, at the age of 20, for Winter of the Soul (2010). After that, the pass of the actress only grew, and she conquered the roles of Mystique in X-Men: First Class (2011) and Katniss in Hunger Games (2012), both generating their own franchises. The role that would cement his status, however, would be in The good side of life (2012), for which she would take her best actress statue at the Oscars. So the Sky was the limit for J-Law. Four years later, after several successes, the young actress would launch passengers (2016), alongside another rising star at the time, Chris Pratt. Extremely conceptual and counting “only” with two actors in space, as well as Gravity (2013), passengers it was “crushed” by critics and didn’t even pay for itself in the US. But Netflix audiences gave the film another chance.

Speaking of science fiction full of attractive young stars, here’s another one that follows this line, a little older. in time (in the original title) is completing 11 years of release in 2022, and brings the singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake in the lead role. The singer/actor took advantage of the hype generated by the accolades he received in The social network (2010), to go their own way. And to match the guy, it was climbing Amanda Seyfried, a name that also received great opportunities to enter the Hollywood A team at the time. This fiction set in the future brings a reality where time has become a bargaining chip and can increase or decrease the scope of your life. The rich have a lot of money and can buy more time, becoming practically immortal. Sounds weird? Much. But it could have worked. Funded by Fox, the film failed to pay for itself in the US. But guess what… it’s been given another chance thanks to the Netflix generation.

This film was popular at the time of its release, six years ago. It seems like a short time, but believe me, it’s enough to create new generations. For example, a six-year-old was too young to try to understand the controversy surrounding the film. Now twelve years old is the exact target audience for the movie on Netflix. And so it goes. The story goes like this, even before this all-female version debuted in theaters, haters were already attacking her making her trailer on Youtube the most “disliked” of all time at the time. And this without even watching the movie, just for the simple fact that they replaced the men with a new team made up of women. Sony took the backlash and turned it into something positive, drawing attention to the feminist cause. But then came the release of the film, when everyone could check it out. Its quality would be crucial to define the debate. And well… let’s just say that the thing got even more inflamed. Six years later and with a new film by ghostbusters already released with the original cast, what we can say is that The Ghostbusters is on Netflix and seems to have found its home and audience.

