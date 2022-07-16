‘The Last Forest’ Wins Grand Prix and Best Picture; see the full list

In its first edition, the CCXP Awards, dedicated to the main releases of culture and games in Brazil and in the world, elected its winners this Friday (15). The winner of the Grand Prix, the biggest honor of the night, was the documentary “The Last Forest”, by Luiz Bolognesi, about the original Yanomani tribes, which also won the title of Best National Film (Read the film review here).

At the ceremony presented by Tiago Leifert, at Sala São Paulo, 32 trophies were presented in six categories: Films, Series, Literature, Games & eSports, Comics and Creators. Among the highlights are still “Under pressure” (Best Series); Seu Jorge (Best Actor in a Film, with “Marighella”); Renata Carvalho (Best Actress in a Film, with “Vento Seco”), Christian Malheiros (Best Actor in a Series, with “Sintonia”); Liniker (Best Actress in a Series, with “September Mornings”); “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Best Global Film); and Casimiro (Best Male Streamer). Check out the complete list.

Literature

Best Fiction (BR)

“The Extinction of Bees”

“The Monster Delivery Service” (winner)

“The Last Ancestor”

Best Nonfiction (BR)

“Elke: Wonder Woman” (winner)

“Ney Matogrosso: The biography”

“Rational Mc’s: Surviving in Hell”

TV series

Best Actor (BR)

Christian Malheiros (“Tuning”) (winner)

Fabio Assunção (“Where is my heart”)

Flavio Tolezani (“DOM)

Gabriel Leone (“DOM”)

Selton Mello (“Therapy Session”)

Best Actress (BR)

Alessandra Negrini (“Invisible City”)

Hermila Guedes (“Second Call”)

Leticia Colin (“Where is my heart”)

Leticia Colin (“Therapy Session”)

Liniker “(September Mornings”) (Winner)

Best Series (BR)

“Invisible City”

“September Mornings”

“The Evandro case”

“Tune”

“Under Pressure” (winner)

Best Series (Global)

“Round 6”

“Succession” (winner)

“Arcane”

“WandaVision”

“Ted Lasso”

Films

Best Actor (BR)

César Mello (“Doctor Gama”)

Gabriel Leone (“Eduardo and Monica”)

Irandhir Santos (“Piety”)

Lázaro Ramos (“The silence of the rain”)

Seu Jorge (“Marighella”) (winner)

Best Actress (BR)

Alice Braga (“Eduardo and Monica”)

Grace Orsato (“My name is Baghdad”)

Jessica Ellen (“Cabeça de Nêgo”)

Renata Carvalho (“Dry Wind”) (winner)

Taís Araujo (“Provisional Measure”)

Best Film (BR)

“The Last Forest” (winner)

“Jellyfish”

“Provisional Measure”

“Eduardo and Monica”

“Monica’s Gang – Lessons”

Best Film of the Year (Global)

“The Mitchell Family and the Machine Revolt”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Druk – One More Round”

“Charm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (winner)

Best Direction (BR)

Anita Rocha da Silveira (“Medusa”)

Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (“Dawn”) (winner)

Daniel Rezende (“Monica’s Gang”)

Lázaro Ramos (“Provisional measure”)

Luiz Bolognesi (“The Last Forest”)

Best Fandom: Carla Diaz

creators

Best Male Streamer (BR)

Alanzoka

Alexandre Gaules

Casimiro (winner)

Jota Plays

lime

Best Female Streamer (BR)

Camila Vieira (Kalera)

Diana Zambrozuski

Gabi Cattuzzo

Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)

Sher Machado (winner)

Best Podcast (BR)

“Ends of the Universe”

“Mano a Mano” (winner)

“Modus Operandi”

“NerdCast”

“A milkshake called Wanda”

Best Mesacast (BR)

“Endless Science”

“Launch the mad podcast”

“More than 8 minutes”

“Podpah” (winner)

“Venus podcast”

Best New Channel/Creator (BR)

Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision

Mason’s Glove

Professor Noslen

Raphael Vicente (winner)

Thallitaxavier

Best Channel/Content Creator (BR)

Carol Moreira (winner)

Diva Depression

Young nerd

Mikannn

Phsantos

comics

Best Comics (BR)

“Arlindo” (winner)

“cheesy story”

“Carrion and the Mystic Armor: The Guardianship of the Occult”

“confined”

“Listen, beautiful Marcia”

Best Cartoonist (BR)

Gidalti Jr. (“Brega Story”)

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) (“Arlindo”)

Laertes (“Handbook of the Minotaur”)

Marcello Quintanilha (“Listen, beautiful Marcia”) (winner)

Shiko (“Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult”)

Best Strip and Web-strip (BR)

“The Urn – Amanda Miranda”

Anésia & Dolores”

“How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends!” (Strip)

Minotaur’s Handbook” (winner)

“Have Rex: Zapzombie”

Best Album (BR)

“Arlindo”

“Cheesy Story” (winner)

“Carrion and the Mystic Armor: The Guardianship of the Occult”

“Listen, beautiful Marcia”

“Isolation”

Best Screenwriter (BR)

Gabriel Nascimento (“The shortest distance between two points is an escape”) (winner)

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) (“Arlindo”)

Kash Fyre (“Spectaculare Meneghetti”)

Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (“Confined”)

Marcello Quintanilha (“Listen, Formosa Marcia”)

Best Designer (BR)

Shiko (“Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Guardianship of the Occult”) (winner)

Orlandeli (“Chico Bento – Verdades”)

Guilherme Petreca (“Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World”)

Camilo Solano (“Little Town”)

Gidalti Jr. (“Brega Story”)

Best Artwork (BR)

Alcimar Frazão (“Lovistori”)

Amanda Miranda (“The Urn”)

Gidalti Jr. (“Brega Story”)

Leandro Assis (“Confined”)

Orlandeli (“Chico Bento – Verdade”) (winner)

Best Colorist (BR)

Fabi Marques (“Anne of Green Gables”)

Guilherme Petreca (“Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World”) (winner)

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) (“Arlindo”)

Orlandeli (“Chico Bento – Truth”)

Shiko (“Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult”)

Games & eSports

Best Game (BR)

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk) (winner)

Best Game (Global)

It Takes Two (winner)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Best Male Pro-player (BR)

Andrei “Art” Piovezan

Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Gustavo “Sacy” (winner)

Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius

Best Female Pro-player (BR)

Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila

Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa

Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer

Karina “kaah” Takahashi

Natalia “Daiki” Vilela (winner)

Best Competitive Game (BR)

Free Fire

R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Valorant (winner)

Best Mobile Game (BR)

Free Fire

League of Legends: Wild Rift (winner)

Pokemon Unite

Best ORG (BR)

AfroGames

Fury (winner)

Loud

paiN Gaming

RED Canids Kalunga