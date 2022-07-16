The limits of physics and economics that keep megaships from getting bigger

6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Container ships up to 400 meters in length travel through international waterways, such as the Suez Canal

When the Ever Ace — one of the largest container ships in the world — left the port of Yantian, China, on August 14, 2021, maneuvering cautiously through the South China Sea, she set out to set a new world record.

To date, no other ship has carried such a large volume of containers — the equivalent of 21,710 6-meter (20-foot) containers!

The Ever Ace, 399.9 meters long and 61.5 meters wide, is colossal, but there are dozens of similarly sized container ships sailing today. And many more are being built.

Two of these ships, stacked vertically, would be nearly the height of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

If you look at a list of the largest container ships in the world, you will notice that they are all 400 meters long, or a little less, and about 60 meters wide. It is more or less the current limit of this type of vessel.

The number of reasons for this limit is staggering — and you’ll likely never see container ships much larger than these. But why?

The port infrastructure

There are around 5,500 container ships worldwide. Together, they would be able to load 25 million TEUs (20-foot container equivalent unit). That if all these vessels were fully loaded at the same time.

George Griffiths, editor of global container markets at market information and analysis company S&P Global Commodity Insights, explains that worldwide orders for new container ships are expected to increase this total capacity by a staggering 25% within a few years.

“We’re seeing huge numbers of mega container ships being built,” he says. “The number of ships capable of carrying more than 14,000 containers is immense.”

In the last decade alone, the average capacity of container ships has increased from less than 3,000 to around 4,500 TEUs. And there are currently more than 50 ships with a capacity of 21,000 TEUs or more. Virtually all of them were built in the last five years.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, If ships get bigger, they may not be able to pass through some waterways, such as the Suez Canal

But these ships push the boundaries of ports — even the world’s largest, according to Griffiths.

To load and unload the containers, cranes need to reach the entire ship.

Container ships also have to turn sideways, pass through locks and canals, including the Suez and Panama Canals, which have size restrictions.

In addition, it is essential to prevent ships from running aground. In some ports, larger vessels actually touch the bottom and glide across gravel rather than floating on water, says Stavros Karamperidis, head of the Shipping Research Group at the University of Plymouth in the UK. It is a maneuver that requires extreme care.

Accommodating ships much larger than those that exist today would require a massive overhaul of the port infrastructure, which would be extremely expensive.

“Why would you invest in bigger ships if, for that, you would also need to invest huge amounts in ports?” asks Griffiths.

Karamperidis also points out that larger ships still face restrictions on their navigation routes, as they are quite vulnerable to weather conditions. They don’t often cross the Pacific Ocean, for example, with its violent storms. Medium-sized ships sometimes lose hundreds of containers in the Pacific.

“Therefore, ships [ultragrandes] sail close to the coast, so as not to face big waves. It’s a matter of stability,” he explains.

Karamperidis adds that most US ports are not large enough to accommodate the largest container ships. Only a few vessels with a capacity of around 20,000 TEUs have ever docked in US ports.

With all this, it is possible to see that the limitations on the size of the vessels have not so much to do with the immense engineering challenges to build colossal ships — but rather with the economics and logistics necessary to operate these giants.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, More vulnerable to weather conditions, the largest container ships avoid storm-prone sea lanes

“Physically, there really is no limit,” says Rosalind Blazejczyk, a naval architect and managing partner at Solis Marine Consultants. But she points out that there is indeed a limit to the number of containers that can be stacked one on top of the other on a ship before the container at the bottom of the stack starts to sag under the weight.

Containers are also tied together so they stay in place inside the ship — and these systems have limits on how many crates can be securely attached, according to John Simpson, a colleague of Blazejczyk’s at Solis.

Another question is how these very wide and long ships face the waves.

When navigating directly through a wave sequence, ships can experience a phenomenon known as parametric rolling.

This is because as waves pass along the length of a very large container ship, its bow and stern can be above the water when the crest of the wave is midship.

This leaves the top of the bow and stern without the necessary support from the water beneath them. The variation of this support, as the waves continue to pass, can cause the ship to rock awkwardly from side to side.

“You have big roll angles with not very high waves,” says Blazejczyk.

Large ships face more risk of facing this phenomenon. And container ships also have very large hatches on deck. This means their overall structure is weaker than other ships—and more susceptible to bending or twisting.

“They’re like a shoebox without a lid,” explains Blazejczyk.

In calm seas, that’s fine, but limiting when or where a ship can sail can be another factor in limiting its usefulness.

economic factors

Another type of climate that needs to be considered is economic. Griffiths points out that the price of oil is currently excessively high, and that the largest container ships consume immense amounts of fuel.

Investing in even bigger ships may not be the smartest financial decision in the future — even though these costs are currently more than covered by astronomical freight rates around the world, given the current demand for cargo handling.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Containers need to be tied to the deck of ships, which limits the amount that can be transported.

Karamperidis says that for container ships with a capacity of well over 25,000 TEUs to be viable, the economics of their operation would need to change.

The Suez Canal will likely always be a bottleneck for ships going from Asia to Europe. But, according to him, it is not impossible to imagine a ship with 30,000 TEUs (or similar) traveling, one day, along a route that goes from China to a prosperous African port, for example.

“Maybe we can see this type of ship traveling between Asia and Mombasa [o maior porto do Quênia]”, he says.

The current ceiling of 24,000 TEU for the capacity of container ships is more or less a reflection of both economic limits, port infrastructure, the configuration of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and engineering.

But there’s always the possibility that one day, someone with enough money somewhere on the planet will order a ship that will turn even today’s gigantic container ships into dwarfs. It would certainly be a marvel to behold.