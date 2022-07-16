The limits of physics and economics that keep megaships from getting bigger

container ship

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Container ships up to 400 meters in length travel through international waterways, such as the Suez Canal

When the Ever Ace — one of the largest container ships in the world — left the port of Yantian, China, on August 14, 2021, maneuvering cautiously through the South China Sea, she set out to set a new world record.

To date, no other ship has carried such a large volume of containers — the equivalent of 21,710 6-meter (20-foot) containers!

The Ever Ace, 399.9 meters long and 61.5 meters wide, is colossal, but there are dozens of similarly sized container ships sailing today. And many more are being built.

Two of these ships, stacked vertically, would be nearly the height of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

