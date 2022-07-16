The new version of Persuasion worries purists, but it’s interesting

Persuasion was the last official book of Jane Austenbut published only after her death in 1818. She was already ill when she released Emma and therefore did not have time to review his notes as he used to do before publication. For this reason, experts often say that Persuasion is less elaborate than mansfield park or Emmatwo books in which she expanded the number of characters and plot construction, but signaled a turning point in the author’s narrative with innovative decisions.

That’s because Jane chose a mature protagonist, much older than usual, even though she was 27 years old. Think that meant about 40 for today. The writer chose to speak of an “older person” as a gift to her beloved sister Cassandra.. According to her, it would be a tribute “to women who had lost their chances in life, but who never gave up on a second spring”. That is, the timeless theme of the search for love and happiness, no matter the age. Behind the scenes of how Jane Austen was inspired and wrote Persuasion were the basis of the movie Miss Austen Regretsa BBC gem that is hard to find on streaming, which has Olivia Williams in the role of the writer and Imogen Poots, Phylida Law, Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Bonneville in wonderful performances.

This “different” girl, part of a “boldness”, is Anne Elliot, one of the most interesting characters in Austen’s creative universe. Anne has the characteristic kindness of the “Austean” heroines, but resents herself for being persuaded to give up romantic love in exchange for a convenient union. In the end, she became a “spinster”, relegated to a role of supporter of her sisters and her father, all of them selfish and vain. Everything falls apart when fate brings Captain Frederick Wentworth back into her life. He was the man Anne despised but never stopped loving.

Written by any other author, this irony would be shallow, but in the pages of Jane Austen, we revisit the pain, suffering, and various aspects that can make the same couple so happy or unhappy, even with the best of intentions. It is a beautiful, romantic and moving book.

However, Hollywood did not have the same eyes. Anne’s inner strength, as well as her resignation to dealing with the consequences of her choices, is what drives the story, but makes her less attractive than Emma Woodhouse (beautiful and rich), Marianne Dashwood (passionate and inconsequential) or favorite Elizabeth Bennett (bitty and clever). Anne at first glance is like water: odorless and tasteless. Mere mistake…

We fly over 200 years later to reach 2022 and we’ll understand why purists got their hands on their heads with the new adaptation of the book Persuasion, for Netflix. The film, which is available on the platform from July 15, brings Dakota Johnson in the role of Anne Elliot and complaints multiply. Calm! I don’t join them. Dakota is close to Anne Elliot’s age, and is definitely prettier than Jane Austen describes her character. But what most offended fans of the work was transforming the heroine’s personality into something closer to Elizabeth Bennett. The two would be friends, never the same. Anne is more passive and observant, only being compelled to act precisely because experience helps her identify that she has reached the limit. Lizzie would be, forgive me the most passionate, more inconsequential, even because she took a long time to fall in love with Mr. Darcy, unlike Anne who would lose Wentworth a second time. The most exciting part of the story is following the moment when Anne breaks the mold and (literally) runs after her happiness. If in the current view of the Netflix movie she seems to have the smart answers at the right times, well, it’s a choice that demands open hearts and minds.

The decision for this change comes from a respected director in English theater, Carrie Cracknellwho makes his film debut with Persuasion. The cast is more inclusive, but appears to oversimplify Jane Austen’s writing, which can effectively be a trap. For example, when Dakota/Anne says “now we’re worse than friends, we’re ex” we miss the superiority of the original word choices. Jane chose to say that “they were like strangers; no, worse than strangers, for they could never know each other. It was a perpetual estrangement”. It looks like the same thing, but it’s prettier.

Adapting classics has always provoked polarities, but I daresay those clinging to tradition miss an important perspective. The essence of the story that Jane Austen wanted to tell has survived for more than two centuries precisely because it is strong, but it still needs to reach the hearts of the youngest.

At just 42 years old, Carrie Cracknell is a director of great prestige. The Englishwoman has won admiration, awards and friends with a solid theatrical career, both in London and on Broadway and is the “it girl” of the moment behind the camera. He directed Tony-nominated performances by such stars as Jake Gyllenhaal, Helen McCroy (Peaky Blinders), Andrew Scott (Fleabag) and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), and was the youngest Artistic Director of a theater company in the UK, when she took over The Gate Theater in London at age 26. She is now on the board of the prestigious Almeida Theatre. That is, she knows what she is doing.

And if you don’t like it, well, you’ll have to wait. The parallel project with Sara Snook (in Succession) does not yet have a release date. Persuasion today is a story that speaks more to the modern woman, who has gone through times of oppression, but who has a chance to rediscover her role and her voice. As she said, timeless.