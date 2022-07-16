The Sims 4: Update Adds Character Sexual Orientation Options

Known for the freedom it gives players, The Sims 4 faced a bad backlash recently after limiting access to a gay marriage story in Russia, which was only released in the country after pressure from fans – after all, promoting homosexuality in the country is a crime. Now, through an update, the game appears to bring a firmer stance towards the LGBTQIA+ community. This time, trying to bring more definitions to players, the free update that will arrive at the end of July, along with the “High School Years” expansion, will allow the avatars’ sexual orientations and romantic interests to be defined. When creating a Sim, it will be possible to define the attraction for men, women, or both – although the developer itself recognizes that binary options are also limiting.

“Mechanically, non-binary Sims do not yet exist in The Sims 4. While we have made great progress in representing non-binary Sims with the pronouns update, we recognize that pronouns are not the same thing as gender identities,” wrote SimGuruJessica, design lead for the ‘High School Years’ expansion. The user will also be able to choose how they display that attraction through romance and/or sex, as well as whether that attraction can change. It will still be possible to define if your Sim is only attracted to one gender or if they are still discovering themselves, allowing them to switch their attraction from one gender to another.

There are also settings for WooHoo — the euphemism for in-game sex. In this case, it will be possible to define if the Sim is not yet romantic or if he is simply asexual. Not checking anything will still result in Sims who are interested in complete asexuality, sex without romance, or romance without sex. For those who don’t want to worry about that, it’s still possible to leave the normal settings, as they worked before the patch. “[Os Sims] have no inherent attraction to a specific genre, they can change their attraction through the game and will WooHoo with any genre,” SimGuruJessica wrote. And for those who think the patch is unnecessary and think the new feature should be deactivated, the developer’s answer is on the tip of their tongue: “While we try to give players the option to toggle certain gameplay features, LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life and not a toggle to be toggled on and off.”

