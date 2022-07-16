The UK’s ‘betrayal’ behind nearly 2-centuries-old dispute between Belize and Guatemala

15 July 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Belize achieved its independence from the UK in 1981

By withdrawing from Central America in 1981, the United Kingdom left unresolved a centuries-old border dispute that remains pending between Belize and Guatemala.

The case was even taken to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, where the two nations presented their versions of a border issue that has lasted more than 160 years.

Since the 19th century, the two territories have been experiencing an intense dispute that involves almost 12,000 square kilometers, including their islands, large and small, as well as maritime areas claimed by Guatemala that Belize understands to be part of its territory.

When presenting its response to the Guatemalan claim in The Hague in early June, Belize argued that the issue is one of territorial integrity and that it will do everything possible to preserve its sovereignty over what the country considers its national territory.

“Belizeans can be sure that clear and compelling arguments have been presented in defense of our territorial sovereignty, as well as over maritime areas, as determined by international law,” Belizean Prime Minister John Briceño said in an institutional statement.

The two countries decided to present the case to the Court in The Hague after two plebiscites – the first in Guatemala in 2018 and the second the following year in Belize. In late 2020, the Guatemalan government took the text of its claim to The Hague, comprising eight volumes and a total of 4,813 pages.

Belize submitted its documents in June and, according to the schedule announced by the court, Guatemala’s reply is due in December 2022. Belize will then have until June 2023 to present its closing arguments and the Court will set the date for the in-person hearings.

The size of the disputed region represents almost half of Belize’s current territory.

Because it is in litigation, much of the region is not adequately signposted or monitored. For this reason, it is also one of the most unsafe border areas in Central America, permeated by drug trafficking, species trafficking and other types of contraband.

But what is the origin of the dispute between these two countries? And why is the UK accused of being behind the problem?

The origins

In its 2018 claim, Guatemala indicated that it was claiming “all rights inherited from Spain” at the time of independence in 1821. But the foundations of the conflict actually date back to 1783, when the Spanish crown authorized the British to cutting down trees in the northern part of the territory, now occupied by Belize.

Credit, AFP photo caption, Belize’s border with Guatemala

At the time, Central America was part of the Viceroyalty of New Spain, an integral territorial entity of the Spanish Empire. But disputes between Spain and England caused numerous clashes on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the Caribbean Sea, English pirates attacked Spanish ships and took refuge on the coast that now belongs to Belize. To form a pact that would prevent these attacks, Spain granted the British Crown two concessions, in 1783 and 1786, to extract valuable timber in that territory.

But while Spain was busy with the war of independence in Central America, the British settlement expanded. Until, in 1821, when the region ceased to belong to Spain, the British colony already occupied the territory that today forms Belize.

Tens of thousands of Englishmen – traders, traffickers in slaves, navigators and adventurers, many seeking their fortune – had already arrived in the region, which was called “British Honduras”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Belize was known as the “British Honduras”

new limits

It was a turbulent period. After the war against Spain, Guatemala faced another territorial dispute, this time with Mexico, which wanted to keep the region in what is now the Guatemalan department of Petén, in the north of the country.

The dispute caused the Guatemalan government to put aside the silent British expansion in the east to focus on maintaining the territory claimed by its northern neighbor. But as the conflict with Mexico drew to a close, Guatemala turned its attention to the region occupied by the British Crown.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Territorial disputes with Mexico meant that Guatemala did not concern itself with British expansion in the east of the country.

In 1850, the British and Americans signed the Clayton-Bulwer Treaty, under which the two nations pledged not to occupy, colonize, or fortify any territory in Central America.

But, in its agreement with the United States, the United Kingdom claimed that the territory of Belize had been granted in usufruct by Spain. And while Washington did not at the time recognize British rights to the territory, the colony’s status was maintained.

It was there that what the press at the time called the British “betrayal” began: a series of treaties and commitments signed by the United Kingdom, which were never fulfilled.

the treaties

In 1859 and after numerous protests and diplomatic actions, Guatemala and the United Kingdom signed the Aycinema-Wyke treaty.

Under this treaty, Guatemala agreed to cede part of the territory occupied by the British. In exchange, there was compensation: the construction of a road from the capital of Guatemala to the Caribbean Sea, to be paid for by the British.

But that promise was never fulfilled. The UK never built the road, which caused unease in Guatemala.

Guatemalan authorities have called for new rounds of talks with the British. Until, in an 1863 convention, the United Kingdom – one of the main world powers at the time – agreed to pay the sum of 50 thousand pounds sterling, which was the calculated cost of building the road provided for in the 1859 agreement.

But again, the British failed to abide by the agreement, and not a single penny from the United Kingdom entered Guatemala’s coffers.

the next century

The discussion once again became a topic of conflict in the 20th century and reached the League of Nations, the precursor organization of the United Nations (UN).

In the 1930s, Guatemala proposed a new solution to the dispute. She presented a series of proposals, which ranged from the return of the territory ceded by the Spanish Crown plus the payment of 400 thousand pounds sterling, to the same amount in cash and a strip of territory that would guarantee the Petén region an outlet to the sea.

But the UK did not accept any of the proposals and continued to put off any discussion on the matter for years.

Until, in 1946, during the first term of President Juan José Arévalo Bermejo, the Guatemalan Congress unilaterally declared the 1859 pact null and void, since the United Kingdom “did not comply with what was stipulated”.

The two countries decided to take the matter to the newly created Hague Tribunal, but everything got complicated because they could not agree on the legal terms and procedures to be followed.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Belize became independent from the UK in 1981

Finally, the process was suspended when Belize gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1981. Guatemala would only recognize the neighboring country’s independence a decade later.

the new debate

In its successive constitutions, Guatemala reaffirmed throughout the 20th century that it declared “Belize part of its territory” and that it considered “initiatives aimed at achieving its effective reincorporation into the Republic of national interest”.

Therefore, the recognition of the independence of the new country also became a headache. After all, the United Kingdom was leaving the scene and leaving a problem that had started a century earlier unresolved.

The United Kingdom had maintained a deterrent force in the former colony – the British Forces of Belize, or “BritForBel” – to protect the territory from a possible invasion by Guatemala and kept its troops in the country for a few more years.

British forces in Belize would not withdraw until 1994, but the Central American country is still used by the British as a training center for forest warfare.

This delicate situation meant that the Guatemalan authorities only recognized the independence of the neighboring country in 1991, when then-President Jorge Serrano recognized Belize’s right to self-determination, sovereignty and the election of its government by Belizeans. But he did not recognize the territory where the country is.

For its part, Belize accepted that its neighbor claimed rights over its territory and agreed to proceed with negotiations and consultations to take the case to the Hague Court, which will now hear the case.