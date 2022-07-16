The Vuitton dress with shimmering scales that turned Ana de Armas into a mermaid – NiT

The actress dazzled at the premiere of “The Gray Man” with a model from the Resort 2023 collection of the French luxury brand.

It’s not the first time, and it certainly won’t be the last, that Ana de Armas dazzles with bold looks that are praised in the international press. This time, the Cuban actress once again stood out on the red carpet at the premiere of the film “The Gray Man” — the most expensive on Netflix — on Wednesday night, July 13th.

Alluding to the title of the film, in which he shares the spotlight with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the celebrity opted for a proposal in metallic tones.

The look.

The shimmering dress is part of Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2023 collection and turned Ana de Armas into a mermaid.



The bodysuit, embroidered with silver sequins and with straps so delicate and thin that they seemed almost invisible, highlighted the chocolate tone of the actress’ hair. The sweetheart neckline highlighted the actress’s lap.



However, the skirt of the dress is the part that truly stands out in the creation of the French luxury house. The geometric shapes with a mirror effect and resemble the scales of a fish. The mermaid effect was reinforced with the waist well marked by the horizontal overlapping of the elements in contrast to the vertical orientation of the others.



The look that is also reminiscent of armor, but without ever leaving elegance aside. Chances are you’ve just launched a new trend for the upcoming red carpet event season.



If you are a fan of dresses but the latest Vuitton collection pieces are not exactly within your reach, click on the gallery to discover some models that you can add to your wardrobe this season (without breaking your budget).



see gallery

“>

The short dress costs €29.95 at Zara.