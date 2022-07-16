Thiago Heleno trains with the ball at Athletico and approaches his return after surgery | athletico-pr

the defender Thiago Heleno is already training with the ball and is approaching his return at Athletico. “General da Baixada” has been gone for almost four months.

The 33-year-old player participates in activities with the main squad, at CT do Caju, and is waiting for the evolution to be available. At the time of the shoulder surgery, in early April, Hurricane reported that recovery would take up to six weeks, between the end of May and the beginning of June.

However, that period has already expired. The expectation is that he will be available until the clashes of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.against Estudiantes, in the first two weeks of August.

1 of 1 Thiago Heleno participates in Athletico training — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Thiago Heleno participates in Athletico training — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Thiago Heleno was injured in the first leg of the semifinal of Paranaense 2022, in the defeat to Coritiba, at Arena da Baixada, by 2 to 1. The match took place on March 23. This season, the defender made only six games: two for the Recopa Sudamericana and four for the state.

Without Thiago Heleno, coach Felipão has Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández, Matheus Felipe, Dedé and Lucas Halter as options to form the defense.

O athletic return to the field against Inter on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. Hurricane ranks sixth with 27 points, while Colorado is third with 28.

The probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and David Terans; Cuello, Canobbio and Pablo.