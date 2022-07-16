This is the best way to charge your cell phone without harming your device.

Every human being needs to charge his cell phone daily. After all, the world revolves around technologies and nothing like doing everything in the palm of your hand, right?

Well, when it comes to charging the smartphone battery, we can find dozens of original and parallel charger options on the market as well.

But one thing intrigues people: after all, is there a right way to charge the device?

First, forget that we can’t leave the cell phone charging all night. Nowadays modern batteries are made of lithium ion.

This means that they have intelligent mechanisms, made to automatically stop receiving energy when they are already sufficiently charged.

After all, how to charge the cell phone?

The first step to efficiently charge your cell phone is to never let the battery reach 0% to charge it.

Manufacturers recommend keeping the device in the range of 20% to 80% battery for optimal charging levels.

Another point that we must comment on is the taboo that exists about the first recharge. Believe me: she is just like any other!

In other words, you don’t need to charge your phone for the first time only when it’s 0%, just as it’s not mandatory to take it up to 100%.

But remember: it’s always better to use original charger!

This is the only way the consumer can be sure that the accessory will work at the correct voltage and supply current as per the battery’s requirements.

Parallel chargers are not sure they have worked as recommended by the manufacturer.

Finally, fast-charging chargers work differently from conventional chargers and, as efficient as it is, the cell phone needs to be compatible with this technology.

Since the mechanism progressively reduces the charging power as it approaches the maximum charge.

So if your device doesn’t have this function, it’s better not to use it.

