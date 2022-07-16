This R$1 coin is being sold for up to R$400: see if you have it

The rarity and history of this coin has made it much desired by collectors. Learn more in this post.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Netflix releases new function and delights users

Six years ago, Brazil hosted the biggest sporting competition in the world, the 2016 Olympic Games. Events of this type don’t usually happen here very often, however, they remain remarkable moments in history because they unite Brazil and the world.

However, it is clear that many tributes need to be made to provide a quality event, as it is a special period for the Brazilian nation and the whole world follows.

In this way, in addition to winning the awards and enriching our Olympic medal table, we also needed to immortalize the fact of hosting the Olympics this time. Thus, the Central Bank and the Casa da Moeda started the production of commemorative coins for the 2016 games.

In this sense, the value of this currency can reach R$ 400 on sites such as Mercado Livre. In addition, the complete collection, with the 17 Olympic coins, can be found for up to R$7,000.

Why is this coin so valuable right now?

The rarity and history of this coin has made it much desired by collectors. After all, very few R$1 coins are able to accomplish the feat of exceeding the value they have in their original printed material.

While there are other commemorative pieces and many people have had access to them, the 2016 Olympic Games coins have become rare because they have limited units.

Discover the new functions available in the Nubank app

In addition, it symbolizes not only the event, but the tradition of passing from one country to another. In our case, the image printed on the coin is the Brazilian mascot, the yellow cat named Vinícius. Check out:

Image: Reproduction / Central Bank

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: user3802032 / Freepik