This weekend’s releases (July 15-17) on Netflix

Netflix has already revealed the weekend releases between the 15th and 17th of July. There are some highlights in the schedule, especially among the movies.
Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey) arrives on the streaming platform. Another highlight is Race and Redemption.
In fact, there are works for all styles, for all tastes, complementing the Streaming Giant’s ever-growing catalogue.
Check out the full list of Netflix releases below:
Persuasion – July 15th
Eight years after being persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins, Anne Elliot has a second chance at love. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding.
Alba – July 15th
Alba wakes up on the beach with signs that she has been raped, but doesn’t remember anything. Until she discovers that the rapists are friends with her boyfriend.
Mom Don’t Do This!: Season 1 – July 15
After the death of her husband, a 60-year-old woman decides to find love again, to the joy and despair of her daughters. Based on a true story.
Backstreet Rookie: Season 1 – July 15
An audacious employee and a well-meaning manager team up to keep a convenience store afloat.
Queen of the Village: Season 1-15 July
An event organizer returns to her home village in Kenya after 10 years. There, she confronts her past and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.
Farzar – July 15th
Living in a human colony on an alien world, Prince Fichael vows to end the world’s evil. Until he discovers that his father is the biggest villain of them all. Produced by the same creators of Paradise Police.
VIP Match – July 15th
Using the services of an agency that specializes in dating coveted suitors, a divorced woman plots revenge on her ex-husband’s mistress.
Manifest: Season 1 – July 15
A plane mysteriously lands five years after takeoff, leaving passengers to experience the strangeness of returning to a world that went on without them.
Manifest: Season 2 – July 15
Haunted by disturbing visions, the Stone family seeks out other passengers on Flight 828 and tries to change their fate.
Manifest: Season 3 – July 15
Amid revelations and overwhelming events, other passengers begin to hear the calls.
In A Magic Pass – July 15
To marry the love of his life, a magician who doesn’t even like football has to find a way to take the local team to the finals of a championship.
Race and Redemption – July 15
In 1971, a debate over student racial integration in North Carolina brings a civil rights activist closer to a Ku Klux Klan leader.
Violent Past – July 17
A former hitman who works as a garbage collector in New York must revert to old ways to protect his young neighbor from a crime boss. With Adrien Brody.
Wild Hunt – July 17th
A former military specialist must brave the wilds of Alaska to rescue his son from the hands of dangerous kidnappers.
Netflix Is a Joke: Highlights – July 17
Big names in stand-up talk about sex, kids, politics, petty people and more in this compilation of the best moments from Netflix Is a Joke.
The Adventures of Sunny Bunnies: Season 3 – July 17
Cute bunnies live amazing adventures, solve problems and have fun everywhere. With them, there’s no bad time!
Netflix may change premiere dates.
