Three lionesses: the conservative candidates who are preferred by the rank and file

The games are voracious and traditional politicians are dancing every round. There’s one more today. The parliamentarians’ favorite to head the Conservative Party and, therefore, the government, according to the parliamentary regime, is Rishi Sunaka perfect “system man”, from his job at Goldman Sachs that made him a millionaire to his experience as Minister of Economy in the crazy times of the pandemic and the fuel crisis.

But the rank and file want a woman, preferably a reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher. Three of them are in the running and ahead of polls among card-carrying members of the Conservative Party. All would beat Rishi Sunak in a hypothetical final contest, when the two remaining candidates are brought to the grassroots scrutiny.

Penny Mordaunt is the most outstanding, but Liz Truss (now dressed entirely in Thatcher blue) and Kemi Badenoch are also doing well. Instinctively, party members – between 100,000 and 150,000 people – detect that they would destroy the main narrative of the left-wing opposition, that toriesthe traditional denomination, are the party of the rich and privileged.

Mordaunt took over the care of the family at age 15, when his mother died of breast cancer, and worked as a magician’s assistant to pay for his studies.

Although a graduate of Oxford from the course that is a granary of prime ministers – PPE, an acronym for philosophy, politics and economics – Liz Truss was intensely despised by the elites when she became foreign minister. In notes planted anonymously in the press, the well-thinking ridiculed the minister for imitating Thatcher’s attitudes and even hoped that Sergei Lavrov, the frightening Russian chancellor, would humiliate her.

Kemi Badenoch, born Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke, to a Nigerian family, has been called “the Labor Party’s worst nightmare”: a formidably eloquent black woman who worked at McDonald’s “plating burgers and cleaning toilets”, is on the right wing of the Conservatives ( yes, the right also has a left) and shreds critical racial theory – any school that teaches as if it were a fact elements of this ideology that “sees my blackness as victimization and their whiteness as oppression” is breaking the law, he said in a statement. famous speech. On the zero carbon policy, she gave a fatal definition: “Unilateral economic disarmament”.

She also seduces the grassroots when she says that micropolicies like “give £50 here and a discount there” are ineffective – an arrow at Rishi who, among other incentives, has promoted a £10 discount on all restaurant bills to encourage a branch. business that was coming out of the shutdown during the pandemic.

The money that Rishi poured into the economy as a matter of urgency to pay everyone who was out of work, and then the increase in social security contributions for employees and employers, plus a tax on corporate profits, disappointed the conservatives from the roots of a party whose mantra can be summed up in less government and less taxation.

Rishi says, of course, he will follow all the commandments of Thatcherism if elected, but preaches an “adult talk” about the unprecedented demands created by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

A good number of Conservative lawmakers agree: in the first round of the election, he had 88 votes (Penny Mordaunt came in second with 67). But it is difficult to overcome the resistance created by economic heterodoxy and also by the embarrassing revelations that his wife, Akshata, daughter of an Indian billionaire, was tax domiciled in India. Rishi himself only returned his green card American well after a long time at the helm of the British economy.

“Do you think your party members are ready to choose a brown man, Rishi?” taunted abjectly a leftist lawyer, Jolyom Maugham. “Brown”, without the graceful context of the singer Alcione’s nickname, is the unelegant way to call Indians and other Asian peoples who are not white.

The grassroots preference for Penny Mordaunt or one of the other Conservative lionesses can, of course, influence the MPs’ vote. At this point, it’s practically impossible for any of them not to be among the two finalists.

Penny has something of the populist appeal of Boris Johnson, a serial seducer who the grassroots eventually abandoned due to his well-known character problems. She participated in a diving reality show hosted by Olympic champion Tom Daley. She showed that she is a beautiful woman, now 49 years old, with a body that other women who are not models, actresses or influencers can identify with.

Appearing in a red bathing suit on a television program and being called “the sexiest parliamentarian” in the kingdom are not exactly arguments that will delight the elites. Penny has a little more substance to her resume. She was Defense Minister for just three months under former Prime Minister Theresa May, and demoted to Foreign Aid Secretary under Boris.

Enemies are trying to intrigue her with the grassroots, calling her “Theresa May with big hair” and digging up positions like supporting trans women’s self-identification. Her twin brother is gay, which helps her sympathize with the cause.

“I think we should be talking about the cost of living, the healthcare system,” she deflected, before making a play on words about a woman like her not having, say, a trinket.

Without great rhetorical outbursts, like the ones that made Boris Johnson famous, she has already compared her political career to the dives she learned to hone in the reality show.

“You have to be brave in politics. To get things done, you have to put a price on your head. It’s like diving. Everything you do involves risks. The important thing is to manage it and maintain dignity.”

Dignity is an important word after the hesitations with which Boris Johnson dug his own grave.

The system for choosing the final two candidates is like a political reality show — “With ugly people,” hissed one commentator.

Penny Mordaunt’s beauty certainly doesn’t get in the way, but it can help cement the image that she’s a lightweight, lacking density to head a government at an extremely dangerous time for any politician, in any country in the world. That’s the battle he has to win by Monday to be in the final.