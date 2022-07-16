Tilda Swinton opposite her daughter in ‘The Souvenir’ – 07/16/2022 – Illustrated

A film student rebuilds her life after a relationship with an older man. This simple synopsis gave rise to “The Souvenir – Part 2”, one of the most praised films of recent years, directed by the British Joana Hogg and starring Honor Swinton Byrne, daughter of actors Gabriel Byrne and Tilda Swinton. This one even plays the protagonist’s mother in the feature, which is a continuation of “The Souvenir”, also available on platforms.

For purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now, Google Play and YouTube – 16 years old

zombies 3

In the third film in the franchise, young zombies Zed and Addison are finally integrated into the life of the town of Seabrook. But the arrival of aliens will shake them.

Disney+, free

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and Pedophilia

Documentary shows how socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein, played a crucial role in the sex trafficking ring he set up, which eventually involved Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Lifetime, 12h, 14 years

The Hall of Huda

A woman is drugged and blackmailed by the owner of a hair salon. Based on a real case, the film by Palestinian director Hany Abu-Assad is part of the Rio Festival selection that the channel has been showing.

Telecine Cult, 22h, 16 years old

Get-together – I came to confuse and not explain

The documentary by Cláudio Manoel and Micael Langer revisits the career of Abelardo Barbosa, one of the greatest presenters in the history of Brazilian TV.

GloboNews, 11pm, 12 years old

Free Channel

Former president Michel Temer discusses the electoral scenario and the relationship between powers with journalists Fernando Miter and Lana Canepa. Presentation by Eduardo Oinegue.

Band, 11:30 pm, free

momentum

A thief is forced by her ex-partner to participate in one last heist, unaware that a hitman is on her trail. With Olga Kurylenko.

Globe, 0h10, 16 years old