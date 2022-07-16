Tips so that your Nubank card is not canceled due to misuse

O Nubank offers one of the best credit cards with no annual fee in the market, with millions of customers spread across Brazil. However, those who like the bank need to be careful, as some practices are strictly prohibited by fintech. Check out what they are below.

1. Pay your bill with a virtual wallet using your card’s limit

Paying the card bill using a virtual wallet, where the same credit card or even another card is registered, is considered a wrong practice and can lead to your credit card being blocked. Therefore, if you want to have a high limit, it is important to follow good practices and pay your cards correctly.

2. Deposit into the account using the card’s own limit

There are some virtual wallets on the market, such as PicPay and Mercado Pago, which accept payment of slips with credit card limits. Even if it is possible, Nubank considers this practice to be improper. Because of this, if you do not want to take the risk of having your account permanently cancelled, we strongly advise you not to do this practice.

3. Use Nubank to play games of chance

Despite the expressive growth of online sports games, or so-called Trader games, Nubank does not allow using the card to enter balance on these platforms. Because, by doing so, you are breaking the credit card’s good use policy and you run the risk that it will be canceled as well.