Tiresome, The Voice Kids remains down and prepares to leave the scene with a negative record

The situation of The Voice Kids is very delicate in Globe. The seventh season of the musical program is getting ready for its conclusion – the final will be this Sunday (17) -, making clear its wear and tear. The proof of this is the low audience and weak repercussion on social networks.

So far, after 11 episodes (only one to go), the attraction led by Márcio Garcia registers an average of 12.0 points in Greater São Paulo, the main audience square in the country. It is the negative record of the ‘Kids’ format in Brazil. Last season was a little better: 12.1 points.

Even with the results showing that The Voice Kids is tiring for the public, Globo should continue betting on it in 2023. The commercial side weighs in its favor, of course.

The management of the carioca station is now anxiously awaiting to know how Pipoca da Ivete will turn out, which will premiere next week. Ivete Sangalo’s Sunday, at first, will be per season – as was the case with Size Familia – and it has been the big bet of the upper echelon.

The project, it is worth mentioning, was agreed at the last minute, but it may gain new contours next year, if it arouses the public’s attention these coming Sundays.

For now, on social media, there are people calling ‘Pipoca’ the ostentation version of Casa Kalimann (how evil, huh?).

The comeback

Sony Brasil hit the hammer and confirmed the seventh season of Shark Tank Brasil. The program will debut its new phase on August 25, a Thursday, at 9:30 pm.

controversial interview

Tomorrow’s Spectacular Sunday will reflect the week’s controversy involving Stênio Garcia and his wife Marilene Saade. The couple will talk about the episode where she interrupted an interview with her husband, live, so he would wear a mask. In the interview, the actor reaffirms his support for his wife and Marilene defends herself:

“The whole of Brazil is accusing me of an abusive relationship. Of toxic relationship, That I make alienation in your head. They say I mistreat you off camera. And in our relationship there is only love, respect, empathy. I treat him like a prince.”

movies on streaming

After placing the unprecedented Medida Provisoria in its catalog, Globoplay has already scheduled the release of Eduardo and Mônica for July 29. The production portrays a romance that rocked several generations, inspired by the iconic song of the same name written by Renato Russo. The couple stars Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone.

